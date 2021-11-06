Mila Kunis regrets giving this advice to her daughter Wyatt

Mila Kunis credit: Bang Showbiz

Actress Mila Kunis has confessed her biggest “regret” when it comes to the education her children receive. The television star, who already generated an intense debate months ago by assuring that she does not see it necessary for her children to bathe daily, has now revealed that she made a serious mistake by advising the little Wyatt, six years old, to strike back. to a classmate who hadn’t been exactly nice to her.

In her last appearance in ‘Mom Confessions’, a program on Ellen DeGeneres’ digital channel, the one who was the protagonist of’ Those wonderful 70s’, also the mother of Dimitri (4), explained that her daughter came home one day visibly angry and disgusted after receiving a push that caused her to fall hard to the ground. In addition to trying to comfort her, Mila did not hesitate to ask the girl if she had done the same with her rival, to which Wyatt replied with a resounding “No!”

“Well next time, you push her too, you say ‘No, thank you’, and you continue on your way,” Mila recommended while causing a gesture of surprise and disapproval on the part of her husband and father of the girl, Ashton Kutcher, who was quick to intervene in the conversation to override such advice. But Mila insisted: “You have to defend yourself and say ‘No, thank you,'” she repeated. “You don’t push her to fall off a ladder, a swing or a slide, but on the ground. But you push her,” he told her with all the conviction in the world.

With the perspective that the passage of time brings, Mila now considers that revenge or retaliation is not, at least in the long term, the best way to receive the respect of your peers. However, the interpreter admits that she could not resist sharing this lesson of dubious morality with her daughter as she felt very identified with her and her circumstances. “My daughter is like me: she is independent, fighter and incredibly intelligent. But it is true that these characteristics are great in an adult, but somewhat more difficult to manage when you are a child,” he reflected.