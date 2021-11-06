Mike Tyson is a fan of Canelo Álvarez and he let it be seen at the weigh-in with Plant

Canelo Álvarez received the support of Mike Tyson during the weigh-in (Photo: Twitter / @ SomosAnalistas_)

With the weigh-in ceremony completed, Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are ready to fight for the undisputed 168-pound title. During the event, the Mexican had the support of a large part of the Mexican and American fans, however, among his followers, the notable figure of Mike tyson. The legendary ex-heavyweight boxer offered his support to Saúl, although beyond just endorsing him he declared himself his fan.

In moments prior to the start of the official protocol, in one of the chairs located in front of the stage was Iron Mike, with his characteristic tattoo on his face. His presence was motivated to support the words of support that he has been in charge of uttering since the lawsuit was confirmed. In an interview for the newspaper Record, Tyson assured that Canelo will win the undisputed championship.

When asked if he considers himself a fan of the Mexican, he stated that “Yes. Very fan from the beginning ”. However, his presence was not limited to observing from below, as he mounted the stage to position himself on Álvarez’s side. Even during the last head-to-head before the fight, he was located in the middle of the boxers so they wouldn’t get too close and cause another incident like the one in Los Angeles, California.

Canelo Álvarez and Caleb Plant held the weigh-in ceremony (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTERS)

The moments after the confrontation were dedicated to the statements on the microphone. At that time, after ensuring that “I have nothing to say. His time has come, he will feel it on Saturday. I have good blood in me. I feel blessed, it motivates me to be in this position and I don’t see it as a responsibility ”, Canelo had an encounter with Tyson and they shared a few words.

Upon noticing his presence and closeness, the Mexican shook hands with Tyson and was questioned about his feelings when being supported by the ex-boxer. In that sense, he accepted that “It means a lot. He was a great fighter, legend. I want to be like him one day, so it means a lot “, amid the shout of the nearly four thousand attendees to the event.

When taking the floor, Tyson was questioned about his prognosis for the fight at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to what he has declared for a few months, he affirmed that the winner will be “The champion (Canelo). Yes. He has proven to be the best boxer of his generation and deserves to have the undisputed championship. “

The Mexican boxer registered 168 pounds of weight on the scale (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTERS)

After Canelo was imposed on Billy Joe Saunders, Tyson confirmed that the first undisputed champion in the history of 168 pounds will be the MexicanAlthough he also predicted a bad outcome for the American boxer. And it is that in his prediction he assured that Caleb Plant:

“It is going to be dismembered. It’s going to kill him, it’s that simple. If he’s your friend, you’re going to his funeral. They are going to tear it to pieces. Yes, he has the complexion and the protection, but he will be surpassed by this Mexican ”.

Caleb Plant weighed 167 pounds (Photo: Joe Camporeale / REUTERS)

In this regard, the owner of the International Boxing Federation (FIB) scepter replied that “Tyson was stronger than Buster Douglas, but that didn’t help him against someone who was determined to win.. He was stronger than Lennox Lewis, he was stronger than Evander Holyfiled, but winning a fight involves much more than being stronger than someone. There are many keys and many factors that intervene in a fight and it has nothing to do with force ”.

This Saturday, the super middleweight division will meet the first undisputed champion since the four international federations coexist most relevant. If the winner is Álvarez, he will also be the first Mexican to do so.

