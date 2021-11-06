Microsoft releases a patch that fixes the problems with Windows 11 apps in all versions except “stable”

Some Windows 11 users are experiencing problems where some of the pre-installed apps on the system just don’t work, especially with the new snipping tool, but it can happen with the Settings tool and other apps.

The bug has to do with an expired certificate that prevents applications from starting. Microsoft acknowledged the problem and released an emergency patch … but only for Windows 11 beta and preview versions, that is, for Insiders, but not for users of the “stable” version of Windows 11.





There is no tentative date for a fix on the stable branch



Snipping Tool

Microsoft explains that the problem could mainly affect:

The clipping tool.

The touch keyboard.

Voice writing.

The emoji panel.

The input method editor interface.

The Tips app.

The Introduction app.

In addition to this, there is also a known issue that prevents the execution of the Start Menu and Configuration as it should, although apparently it is only in S mode. The update number is KB5008295, but there is no information yet on when this patch will reach the stable version of Windows 11, as it has already been fixed in the Insider versions …

In the meantime, Microsoft proposes as “solutions” use Paint again to paste a screenshot after pressing the Print Screen key, at least for those for whom the Snipping Tool is not working.

The other interesting solution is change the date of your machine and put one before November 1, 2021, the date on which the certificate that is causing the problems expires and begins to cause the failures.