Mexican GP F1 2021 live: Qualy of the Mexican GP LIVE: Result of the Formula 1 car race, qualification live online

Result of the Qualy live | Grand Prix of Mexico 2021

PILOTS ELIMINATED

Q1 | 0:00 | The drivers who will not go to Q2 are Stroll, Mazepin, Schumacher, Latifi and Alonso.

Q1 | 0:07 | Carlos Sainz has enough time to finish in fifth place … until Tsunoda takes that position away from him. Great career of the Japanese.

Q1 | 1:38 | Checo Prez makes a better lap to drop Lewis Hamilton to fourth. Czech is in third place in this Q1

Q1 | 3:15 | Fernando Alonso, who did not have time, has left the elimination zone on his last lap.

Q1 | 5:00 | Checo seeks to get closer to Max Verstappen. At the moment the Dutchman gets 6 tenths from the Mexican who, incidentally, has his whole family in the paddock.

Q1 | 6:00 | Hamilto put Gasly down, Bottas did the same with Hamilton, Prez did the same with Bottas, and Verstappen did the same with Prez. What great laps of the pilots of the two best teams of the moment!

Q1 | 7:33 | Hamilton begins his fast lap. He has in mind to remove Leclerc from the first place in Q1 … but the one who does it is Pierre Gasly, although there are many drivers to set time.

Q1 | 9:25 | It seems that Carlos Sainz Jr has problems. It alludes that it has no power to the motor.

GREEN FLAG

Q1 | 10:58 | Q1 of the Mexican Grand Prix resumes! Be careful with the traffic.

RED FLAG

Q1 | 10:58 | Raikkonen being investigated for a previous incident / during the red flag caused by the Lance Stroll accident.

RED FLAG

Q1 | 10:58 | Q1 of the Mexican Grand Prix is ​​still suspended due to the crash. In five minutes, that is, at 2:33 p.m. CDMX, the classification will restart.

RED FLAG

Q1 | 10:58 | Be careful that when the race resumes there will be a lot of traffic to be able to have a time that makes them go to Q2.

RED FLAG

Q1 | 10:58 | The containment barrier where Lance Stroll collided is still being repaired.

RED FLAG

Q1 | 10:58 | This was the reaction of the Aston Martin Paddock after the Lance Stroll accident.

RED FLAG

Q1 | 10:58 | The crane is removing Lance Stroll’s car, while the pilot has already been taken to the hospital that is inside the Autdromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

RED FLAG

Q1 | 10:58 | The clock is still stopped by the accident of Lance Stroll. Be careful because it ruined the fast lap for several pilots.

RED FLAG

Q1 | 10:58 | Lance Stroll has a strong contact when entering the main straight. Your car is destroyed in several parts. The pilot is fine, although it prevented him from making his first fast lap.

Q1 | 13:12 | Checo Prez is already on the track. We will see how much time he needs to warm up and look for his pass to Q2 which is a must for him and Red Bull!

Q1 | 14:34 | Raikkonen is on the track to set the first times. Notably, the former world champion will retire after this season.

Q1 | 16:19 | The folks at Red Bull are working hard on Max Verstappen’s spoiler.

Q1 | 17:00 | Nicholas Latifi is the first pilot to go out to Qualification. Gasly and Prez prepare for their performance.

Q1 | 18:00 | Start the Qualification of the Mexican Grand Prix! Czech Prez, Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, even the Alpha Tauri riders are looking for pole position for tomorrow!

13:58 | It is reported that Max Verstappen is not happy with the performance of his RB16B during free practice 3. Ojito ah!

13:55 | We are only five minutes away from qualifying for the Mexican Grand Prix. Checo Prez, Max Verstappen and all Red Bull They are ready to revalidate what was done in the practices of Friday and today in the morning!

13:50 | This is how Checo Prez got the first position in free practice 3. May it be the harbinger of his first pole position!

Stay with whoever looks at you like Checo Prez to Christian Horner!

13:45 | Join the conversation on Twitter with us at @MarcaClaro and with the official hashtags of the event. Conceal them and use them all.

13:40 | This is the great atmosphere in the Red Bull paddock! The Austrian team is delighted with Checo and that hug and those looks say it all.

13:25 | This is how the Mexican fans reacted when Checo Prez obtained the first place in free practice 3. What is repeated in this qualy please!

13:15 | We begin with this live by reviewing what happened in the Free Practice 3, where Czech Prez … vol! Here is the chronicle of that result that the truth left us very excited.

Friends of MARCA Claro … the highlight of the second day of the Mexican Grand Prix is ​​here. The qualification of the Mexican race starts! After three sessions in which Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and our Checo Prez have had the best times (respectively), The time has come to get the machines ready to discover the order in which they will start for the race this Sunday. Ready? I am Gael gonzlez and I will have the pleasure of taking the actions to you … LET’S START!

