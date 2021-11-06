Mexican GP F1 2021 live: Free Practice 3 of the Mexican GP: Result of the Formula 1 car race

MThank you very much for joining us in this minute by minute of the Free Practice of the Mexican GP which ended with Checo Prez as the fastest of the session, followed by his partner Max Verstappen. Ac I leave the chronicle and I remind you that the best sports information is here in MARCA Claro.

Result of Free Practice 3 | Grand Prix of Mexico LIVE

Free Practice 3 | 0:00 | CHEEEECOOOO !!! The Mexican stays with the first position. Max Verstappen came very close to beating the Mexican, but Red Bull has an exciting finish heading into Qualifying.

Free Practice 3 | 0:03 | CHEEEECOOOOO !!! The Mexican surpasses his partner and is installed in first place in the last session with 1: 17.024. Verstappen comes up with one last try.

Free Practice 3 | 0:06 | Checo Prez is flying in the final minutes of practice and is starting to overtake Verstappen in some sectors, but there is traffic.

Free Practice 3 | 0:09 | CHECOOOOO !!! The Mexican stays 0.055s behind his partner and it seems that they will make the 1-2 in this session. Red Bull is flying this Saturday.

Free Practice 3 | 0:12 | We are about to enter the last ten minutes of the session and Ferrari is setting up as the fastest squire for the rest.

Free Practice 3 | 0:15 | It seems that the top of the last session is going to be like yesterday: Verstappen is still in first place, followed by Bottas and Hamilton, while Checo is fourth.

Free Practice 3 | 0:18 | Max Verstappen has mastered two of the three fastest sectors. The Dutchman starts as a favorite to win pole position.

Free Practice 3 | 0:21 | It seems that Verstappen and Checo Prez will come out with red tires, just like Mercedes who will have a tough task in qualifying. A great showdown awaits us in qualifying.

Free Practice 3 | 0:24 | Valtteri Bottas makes a great lap, but not enough to overtake Verstappen who remains in first place. The Finn enters the pits.

Free Practice 3 | 0:27 | Max Verstappen continues to show his driving skills at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez and was the fastest with 1: 17.537. The Dutch have taken the measure of this track.

Free Practice 3 | 0:30 | We reached the middle of the last session and now Leclerc is installed in the first position with 1: 18.213. Now the cars are beginning to show their weapons.

Free Practice 3 | 0:33 | CHECOOOOO !!! Despite the fact that the Mexican found traffic in some sectors, he managed to put himself in first place with 1: 18.625. Bottas had already improved, but the Mexican overshadowed him.

Free Practice 3 | 0:36 | Lewis Hamilton puts in 1: 18.170 and the Mercedes looks much better this final session. Valtteri Bottas is also out at full speed.

Free Practices | 0:39 | Lewis Hamilton is already on the track and we will see if he shows improvement compared to what he showed yesterday. Lando Norris ranks as the fastest so far.

Free Practice 3 | 0:42 | Charles Leclerc is already out on the track and we will see if the Ferrari modifications work for the Monegasque who usually has good performances in Mexico.

Free Practice 3 | 0:45 | The first 15 minutes of the last session pass and more cars are starting to come out. All penalties come out first, including Lando Norris, Tsunoda, Russel and others.

Free Practice 3 | 0:48 | George Russel is also present on the track, while Lewis Hamilton begins to prepare to leave for the last session.

Free Practice 3 | 0:51 | Lance Stroll is the second driver out and Tsunoda complains that the pavement is slippery. Checo Prez is still in the pits talking with Helmut Marko and his engineers.

Free Practice 3 | 0:54 | Yuki Tsunoda is the first pilot to leave after more than 5 minutes. Little activity of the pilots so far at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez.

Free practice 3 | 0:57 | The cars still did not come out in this last session and it seems that there are problems with the track because Ferrarie was asking the FIA ​​about the oil that was in an area.

Free Practice 3 | 60 | VMONOOOOOS !!! The timer of the last practice session begins to tick and the pilots have not yet come out, who take the start of Saturday in stride.

Free Practice 3 | We are just a few minutes away from the start of the last practice session and the fans are alive to see Checo Prez and all the Formula 1 cars. Stay here!

Free Practice 3 | Mercedes prefers that Checo Prez win the Mexican GP, ​​how not? It suits them that Max Verstappen does not score more points to get away from Lewis Hamilton. Here we leave you all the information.

Free Practice 3 | Checo Prez and max Verstappen are ready for Practice 3 and this is how they arrived at the Autdromo Hermanos Rodríguez a few minutes ago.

Free Practice 3 | Later we will have Qualifying, where Checo Prez seeks to make history by getting the first pole position of his career and what better than in this scenario. People are already starting to arrive at the circuit.

Good morning and welcome to minute by minute of Free Practice 3 of the Mexican GP from the Autdromo Hermanos Rodrguez in Mexico City. My name is Miguel Brcena and I will be taking you all the actions of this event.

Yesterday’s day In Free Practice 2, Red Bull and Mercedes gave us a preamble of what might happen later during Qualifying, but for now, we will have the last practice session.

Join us for the next few hours in this minute by minute of Free Practice 3 of the Mexican GP and remember that the best sports information is here in MARCA Claro.

