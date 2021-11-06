Meta develops a synthetic skin that will provide robots with a sense of touch similar to that of humans (VIDEOS)

The new technology may be of particular use to organizations like NASA, which is currently testing semi-autonomous robots to perform a wide range of tasks in space.

Touch detection is an issue that the robotics industry has yet to resolve, but Meta (the company formerly known as Facebook) announced this week that it intends to put an end to this problem with a kind of thin synthetic skin for machines called ‘ReSkin’, that reproduces human-level touch in the physical world.

Natural receptors in the skin allow humans to perceive physical attributes such as temperature, texture, weight, and even the physical state of an object. Although robotic parts can be provided with audiovisual knowledge through a model based on artificial intelligence, lack of tactile sensitivity is currently a brake. These learnings are of particular importance to Meta, as the company tries to leverage its clues while building the metaverse with augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality experiences.

That’s where ReSkin tries to fill the innovation gap. Meta’s artificial intelligence division has created a durable synthetic leather just 2-3 millimeters thick and durable enough to execute more than 50,000 physical interactions. This skin is made of a deformable elastomer in which magnetic particles have been embedded.

The magnetic signals generated by these particles are recorded and then converted into useful data, such as the point of contact and the amount of force applied. The company claims that ReSkin can detect a force as low as 0.1 newton on objects up to 1 millimeter thick. It can be of particular use to organizations like NASA, which is currently testing semi-autonomous robots to perform a wide range of tasks in space.

One of the biggest advantages of this new technology is its low price, according to the developers. Meta’s artificial intelligence division stresses that producing 100 sheets of ReSkin costs less than $ 6, and that the cost can be further reduced with mass production. When a cape has worn out, it can be easily removed and replaced with a new one. It can also be applied to robotic arms and human arms while performing everyday tasks to collect critical data for training artificial intelligence models.

Furthermore, Meta details that ReSkin can be integrated with other sensors that record visual and sound signals to create multimodal data sets. To demonstrate its effectiveness, the experts applied it to robotic arms that manipulated soft fruits to demonstrate their tactile sensing. Created in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University, the product is open source and supported by a self-monitoring learning algorithm to facilitate the calibration process.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!