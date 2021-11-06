Mental health is just as important as physical

For a patient in critical condition to recover, medications and certain physical, but also mental, care are needed, shared Humberto Bautista Rodríguez, specialist in Psycho-oncology and advisor to PiSA Farmacéutica.

“Physical and mental care go hand in hand. While the nurses apply the measures, clinically speaking, they must also have a relationship of empathy, of how they approach the patient, because that will benefit them to recover more quickly ”, noted in the framework of the Second World Congress of Nursing in Critical Care.

He recalled that the nursing staff has the most difficult and least recognized work, since they are the ones who keep the patient stable and help him recover.

“It is asked to speak with the patient, give feedback, inform him about who he is, because he is still a person even though he is vulnerable. Therefore, nursing has a more important role than the doctor in this case, because it is the one who will make the patient recover or decline ”.

Therefore, he said, it is also important to take care of the mental health of professionals.

“You have to supervise the staff and train them, but also give them follow-up in mental health, especially now that there is COVID-19 because there were many pictures of distress, stress, anxiety attacks, pictures of anguish in the health personnel due to the workload and the type of disease, which despite the efforts many patients did not survive. If the staff is mentally vulnerable, but physically well, it will be bad, “he added.

He affirmed that the greatest challenge to face post-pandemic will be to develop more professionals, but also more medical units with mental health specialists and allocate more budget to it.