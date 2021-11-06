Megan Fox defends her son from being teased for wearing a dress | Celebs U

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
28

Karina EspinozaSeptember 22, 2021 – 14:15

The actress prevents Noah from finding out about the criticism and encourages him to dress as he wants; he is only eight years old

Install

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

More and more celebrities allow their sons and daughters to wear the clothes they like the most in public. Adele, Angelina Jolie, Naomi Watts and Megan fox are just some of those who let their children wear princess dresses or skirts.

They have all been under the yoke of malicious criticism, but few have stopped to answer about raising their children, making it clear that they do not care what judgmental people think.

These days, the one who did react to the teasing was Megan Fox, who is upset and came out to answer for his son Noah, 8 years old, who likes to wear dresses on a daily basis.

In an interview for InStyleThe famous one who just a few days ago caused a stir for her transparent dress said that she has suffered because of the way she has had to contain and deal with the teasing towards her son and that they do not affect him.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here