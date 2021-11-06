Megan Fox defends her son from being teased for wearing a dress | Celebs U

Karina Espinoza

The actress prevents Noah from finding out about the criticism and encourages him to dress as he wants; he is only eight years old

More and more celebrities allow their sons and daughters to wear the clothes they like the most in public. Adele, Angelina Jolie, Naomi Watts and Megan fox are just some of those who let their children wear princess dresses or skirts.

They have all been under the yoke of malicious criticism, but few have stopped to answer about raising their children, making it clear that they do not care what judgmental people think.

These days, the one who did react to the teasing was Megan Fox, who is upset and came out to answer for his son Noah, 8 years old, who likes to wear dresses on a daily basis.

In an interview for InStyleThe famous one who just a few days ago caused a stir for her transparent dress said that she has suffered because of the way she has had to contain and deal with the teasing towards her son and that they do not affect him.

“I don’t want him to have to read that rubbish, already in his school he hears young children say that ‘children do not wear dresses’ or that ‘children should not wear pink’. Those who criticize him are bad, horrible and cruel people ”, he assured.

Megan explained that she has suffered from the hurtful things they say to her son and that since 2017, when she published a photo where Noah wears a dress from ‘Frozen’, they have not stopped bothering her. And although he does not care, it does cause stress for him that he confronts people’s prejudices.

She insists that what she wants is for him to have enough self-confidence. And it seems that he is succeeding because he insists that he likes the dresses and will continue to wear them. “When I entered school, all the children laughed at me, but I don’t care. I love dresses, ”he reveals what he told her.