Meet the list of exiles from El Tri: Gerardo Martino has the luxury of leaving out three Mexican footballers with a great present

In this month of November, the Mexican selection will have to face a couple of dangerous encounters against the national teams of United States and Canada. El Tri will face defining matches in the Concacaf Octagonal, but curiously Gerardo Martino bets more on his confidence than on the current situation of Mexican soccer players.

In this sense, great Aztec players have been excluded from the call. despite living a great present in their clubs. The most categorical case is with the MLS, a league in which Mexicans triumph, but none of them are taken into account.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández once again out of Mexico

The star forward of Los Angeles Galaxy he was once again excluded from Gerardo Martino’s list. The Mexican attacker continues to be ignored by “Tata” despite living a great present in the United States. “Chicharito” has been one of the high points of his team and fight the scoring table with 15 points. The Aztec has reached this great figure in only 20 games played.

Banned or not, but Chicharito always responding to criticism, doubts and controversies with a goal … you have to know how to be in the place and at the time!@ CH14_ for his present, and for his legacy with the Mexican National Team, he deserves to be in the TRI. Yes or yes. 🇲🇽pic.twitter.com/P7V94v6jUW – Adriana Monsalve (@AdrianaMonsalve) November 2, 2021

Javier Eduardo “Chofis” López, the idol of San José Earthquakes

The former footballer of Chivas de Guadalajara He has shown his talent in the United States. “Chofis” is a key piece in Matías Almeyda’s team and a few days ago was awarded as the Best Player of the club in 2021. The 27-year-old accumulates 12 goals and 3 assists with the American team.

Gerardo Arteaga, a Mexican who triumphs in Belgium

The left-back position is one of the most problematic in the world. Nevertheless, Mexico has a 23-year-old great talent who excels at Genk. Gerardo Arteaga has played 20 games this season and has also had the luxury of play the UEFA Europa League.

INCREDIBLE! 🟦🇲🇽😔 Holder in his team, he plays every minute. Score goals, provide assists. Listed as one of the best full-backs in the Belgian league. Gerardo Arteaga has not yet been summoned to the Mexican National Team. pic.twitter.com/urcspfWFd2– Analysts (@SomosAnalistas_) November 5, 2021

El Tri will play against United States on Friday, November 12 at TQL Stadium and then visit Canada on Tuesday 16 at the Commonwealth Stadium.

