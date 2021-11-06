Mazatlán vs Chivas: where and when to see the duel for the last places of the playoffs

(Photo: Instagram / mazatlanfc)

The final time is yet to come for the 18 teams that play in Liga MX. With matchday 17 too the aspiration of six teams will end that will be out of the playoffs. Chivas and Mazatlán are in the last two rungs of the sector and they will seek to obtain the three points with which they can scale some more sites. In that sense, this Friday the fourth eliminated from the contest will be known.

The Mazatlán Gunners had a strong and forceful start at the expense of the weak rivals they faced during the first dates. However, after reaching the top of the table and having accumulated a streak of undefeated matches, the teams he faced began to be more difficult. In this way, in the absence of a game to be played, they are located in the Step 11 of the classification with 20 accumulated units.

For your good luck, they will host the last game of the regular season at their home. In this way, and thanks to the assistance allowed from all the localities due to the favorable health situation of the state, they will be able to count on the encouragement of around 25 thousand people. Meanwhile, the followers of the Mazatlan club and the Guadalajara club will be able to follow the actions through various platforms.

The Chivas have only won one match in the era of Marcelo Michel Leaño (Photo: Twitter / @Chivas)

Place: El Kraken soccer stadium, Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021.

Hour: 21:00.

TV: On this occasion, the meeting will be broadcast on the channel 7 signal, in charge of the Aztec Sports. In the same way, in the pay television signal, it will be available through the TUDN.

Internet: the website of Aztec Sports will take the actions of the meeting for free, while on the page of TUDN it can be observed with a subscription.

App: the App of Aztec Sports for mobile phones will also have the live and direct chronicle of the match, as in the official application of TUDN, although this will be enabled for subscribers.

Radio: In case of not having a television or mobile device at hand, the actions may be heard by the signal of W Sports. Both in the 730 of Modulated Amplitude (AM), and in the 96.9 of Modulated Frequency (FM), there will be a chronicle of the actions from the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

Marcelo Míchel Leaño has only won at the head of Chivas (Photo: Twitter @ el9ymedio)

For his part, after the defeat against Necaxa, Beñat San José affirmed that “The most important game is on Friday. We know that victory on Friday gives us a lot of things. We want to add and add in a broad way and that is the most important thing for us. I congratulate the boys for the victories and at the same time we have to demand the things that we have to improve ”.

For its part, Michel Leaño’s Chivas will seek qualification for the play-off. At present, he is in the 12th position with 19 units out of 38 available in the games he has played. On a par with points is Atlético de San Luis, while the Tuzos de Pachuca and the Pumas of the National University will wait for the loss of points to take advantage of the difference of two and look for the last ticket.

Contrary to the expectations that could have been had a few weeks ago, Leaño’s position does not depend on his result in the Kraken. Despite having achieved only one victory in his era, Ricardo Peláez assured him of continuity for the 2022 Clausura tournament, so there is not the same pressure that there would be if its continuity depended on victory.

