Max Verstappen, relentless in practice; Checo Pérez was fourth

MEXICO CITY.- The battle has begun and Max Verstappen has won the first round. The Red Bull Dutchman was relentless, dominating with authority Practice 2 of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Mexico City, where Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez was fourth fastest.

But the Mercedes, who although they were more than four tenths of the time of 1: 17.301 from Verstappen, occupy boxes two and three with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, respectively.

Photo: Getty.

Checo Pérez completed the pack of strong cars in position four at 576 thousandths of Max in a solid participation, where he was even placed in third place for a good part of the session, but with the race pace simulation work that is very important for Red Bull on Sunday.



1 Related

The first day of practice anticipates a very interesting fight between Mercedes and Red Bull, after the fifth best time was made by the Spanish Carlos Sainz, from Ferrari, 1 second and 17 thousandths of Verstappen … a world in terms motor sport.

The track was still slippery and dirty because it has been inactive for two years, even green (without rubber that gives the cars grip) and that made it difficult for everyone and was reflected in a large number of unsuccessful braking, confusion and the spin of Nicholas Latifi at the exit of the Foro Sol, where Charles Leclerc and Checo Pérez also suffered the same fate on P1.