Matt Damon’s harsh message to streaming services

Arjun Sethi
Matt Damon participated in an interview for the program “The Hot Ones” and gave his explanation about the mid-budget film debacle.

“What happened is that DVD was a big part of our business, of our revenue stream, and technology has made it obsolete. In the movies we used to make you could afford not to raise all the money when they were shown in theaters, because you knew the DVD came out after the premiere, and six months later you got another part, it was almost like rerunning the movie. When that disappeared, it changed the kinds of movies we could make, “said Ben Affleck’s friend and colleague.

