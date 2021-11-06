Matt Damon’s harsh message to streaming services

Matt Damon participated in an interview for the program “The Hot Ones” and gave his explanation about the mid-budget film debacle.

“What happened is that DVD was a big part of our business, of our revenue stream, and technology has made it obsolete. In the movies we used to make you could afford not to raise all the money when they were shown in theaters, because you knew the DVD came out after the premiere, and six months later you got another part, it was almost like rerunning the movie. When that disappeared, it changed the kinds of movies we could make, “said Ben Affleck’s friend and colleague.

After that, Damon He used as an example the case of one of the films he starred in, “Detrás del candelabro”. In this film, the American shared the limelight with Michael Douglas.

“I shot ‘Behind the Candlestick.’ When I spoke with the studio executives they explained to me that it would be a $ 25 million movie. I had to put that amount on publicity, so I’m already at $ 50 million. I had to divide everything that raised with the exhibitor, with the owners of the movie theaters. So I would have to make $ 100 million before I start to make a profit, “he said. Matt Damon.

Source: Instagram Matt Damon

“The idea of ​​making 100 million dollars with a love story between these two people … I adore everyone who participated in the movie, but suddenly it becomes a very risky gamble; something that was not in the 90 , when we made these types of films that I adore and that were, in some way, my way of earning my bread “he ended Damon.