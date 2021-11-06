Matt Damon auditioned twice to play “Robin”

Many have been those interested in playing “Robin”, the inseparable companion of “Batman”; however, few have been privileged to get the role. One of those unfortunate souls is Matt Damon, who recently revealed that he was not rejected once, if not twice from the iconic character.

Damon has become one of the favorite actors of HollywoodBut when he tried to get the role of “Dick Grason” he still wasn’t that famous. Talking with Josh horowitz for the podcast Happy Sad Confused, the actor detailed the beginnings of his career and the complicated audition processes he faced. One of them was for ‘Batman’ (1989) from Tim Burton.

And although we all know that “Robin” did not make the final cut in said film, Matt he still remembers how they rejected him, even without being required.

-There are two stories. There is the role of “Robin”, we went to New York. 1987 maybe – ’87, ’88. I would be like 16 or 17 years old. I remember there were no lines. It wasn’t like you were reading a scene with Batman. It was so secret that you were reading this other scene from some other movie. I never understood the meaning of that. Via Cinema Blend.

The truth is that the tactic of not revealing scripts is a widely used in the film industry. Marvel studios is a reference to it, because they use false scripts and do not even tell the casted what scene are they filming. Perhaps that was the reason why the young and inexperienced Matt Damon did not get the part.

To add insult to injury, the actor auditioned again for “Robin” in 1993, where he would have acted alongside Val kilmer like “Batman”. The film studio made Matt attended a screen test, but unfortunately, they already had another actor in mind.

–Chris O’Donnell I already had the paper, but they were haggling over the money. The studio was making an effort to bring in two other people for a screen test. They wanted to Chrisbut they only wanted it for a price. I remember at that stage in my career, you would go and read, even if you knew you weren’t going to get the part. Via Cinema Blend.

Maybe it was for the best Chris O’Donnell got the role of “Robin”, since Matt Damon went on to star in multiple iconic films including ‘Indomitable Mind’; ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’; projects that helped cement his now successful acting career.