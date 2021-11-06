Mariah Carey shared her new Christmas theme and Ariana Grande surprised with her response

We can’t imagine Christmas without Mariah Carey. For more than 25 years, the singer has put the parties to music with her classic “All I Want For Christmas”. Every year around this time, the song appears at the top of the charts.

This year will be different. Mariah posted a new Christmas carol, “Fall In Love At Christmas ”, with the guest participation of Khalid and Kirk Franklin. The song is about meeting love in this last part of the year.

The premiere is accompanied by a video clip where the protagonists are shown recording the song in a living room adorned with lights, snowflakes and a little tree. Famous like Ariana Grande They showed their joy on social media. “Thanks god”, wrote the interpreter of “7 Rings”.

A Dallas bar decided do not pass this song on your stereo until December. The local put up a sign next to their jukebox that read: “We will skip the song if it plays before December 1. As of December 1, only one reproduction per night will be allowed ”.

The image, shared on Twitter by a journalist from the magazine National Review, went viral on social networks until it reached the singer herself who responded with a sense of humor. Mariah posted a photo of herself dressed as a warrior when a user asked if the bar’s rule would start a “war for Christmas.”

The bar manager named Stoneleigh P explained that she does not hate the artist or hate Christmas, but that she simply the customers play the song too much. “As soon as we hear the bells at the beginning we run and move on to the next one,” he told CNN. The funny thing is that the establishment imposed this rule two years ago and it had never reached such a high profile in the media.

Mariah Carey kicked off Christmas by breaking pumpkins on Halloween

On Sunday, the singer shared a funny video on her Instagram account in which she appears prepared with a baseball bat at the door of her house. Arriving at 12 at night, the singer went out and approached some pumpkins that she destroyed with blows. At that moment, his Christmas hit began to sound. ¿”They are ready? Let’s go!”he wrote next to the images.

The sad story behind Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

A success that 27 years after his departure continues to sound and with more force. According The Economist, Mariah Carey earned more than $ 60 million in royalties since it was released in 1994.

“I always wanted Christmas to be perfect, but had a dysfunctional family that spoiled them every year“Said the star in a documentary. “My mom tried to make Christmas fun, but we didn’t have a lot of money, so sometimes she would wrap fruit or whatever. And then I was thinking: ‘When I grow up, I will not allow this to happen, every year I will have a perfect Christmas ”, he added.

The artist revealed that she had a very strong connection with this important date of the year: “It had nothing to do with gifts, but with optimism and spirit that squanders this holiday. The need to express myself and make a song that would make me feel happy about Christmas ”.