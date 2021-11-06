Manchester United vs Manchester City (0-2): summary and goals

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 06.11.2021 08:32:17





Manchester United keep getting hit in the Premier League and now he received a knockout in the Derby of the city after being defeated 2-0 against the Manchester City from Pep Guardiola who had the luxury of humiliating them with a precise touch of the ball, while the fans sang in “olé, olé, olé” in the very Old trafford, the theatre of Dreams.

It was a difficult duel for the United of Olé-Gunnar Solskjaer who still cannot have regularity and proof of this was the way they pressed the exit, stole balls and frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo that again and again showed his annoyance.

The first goal of the game came just 7 minutes after an own goal by Eric Bertrand Bailly who swept to avoid a mid-height center but ended up scoring in the goal defended by goalkeeper David de Gea.

Now Luke Shaw erred. United’s defenders take turns to send batons to each other. Center of Joao Cancelo, Shaw decided to let her pass and Bernardo Silva appeared from behind. Manchester City win 2-0, and it could be more. Half season.pic.twitter.com/3TPUhDXQ2J – Valentín Torres Erwerle ✍️ ???? ️ (@TorresErwerle) November 6, 2021

The second goal was again a deconcentration of the defense after an almost frontal center arrived and the brand failed on Bernardo silva that closed with a shot almost lying down to connect the ball. The ball got right to where it was From Gea, who was also able to do more, and it all ended at 2-0.

There were more defensive failures, and even the VAR did not want to see a foul on Gabriel Jesus in the second half that would have meant a penalty for City of Guardiola who has reached 23 points and is fighting at the top, while the Manchester United it lags behind with 17 units in fifth place.