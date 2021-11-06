Manchester City sweep Manchester United and take the Derby

A gray day was dawning in Manchester. However, the great Derbi gave a ray of light to the inhabitants of the city that gave birth to The Smiths or Oasis. The Gallagher Brothers, Known Fans skyblue they were about to enjoy another great game by Pep Guardiola.

Santpedor’s coach was betting on a 4-3-3 with a natural leg winger, so Jack Grealish, questioned in recent weeks by the English press, started from the bench. For his part, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lined up a defense of 3, without meaning that the number of defenders guaranteed better defensive performance.

Citizen Domain

And it is that, from the first minute of meeting, the visitors made clear their superiority in Old trafford, making it clear that the defense red devil It is the weakest part of the team. City would go ahead quickly thanks to an own goal by Eric Bailly after a precise cross by João Cancelo from the left wing.

A symptom of the local fragility is that David De Gea was the best on the part of the MU, making three worthwhile saves that would have unbalanced, even more, the score. However, the Spanish goalkeeper could do nothing at the end of the first half, when another center from Cancelo found Bernardo Silva at the far post, with the passivity of United’s defensive line.

The derby cannot start worse for Manchester United … Joao Cancelo put it in the area and Eric Bailly put it in his own goal for City to get ahead at Old Trafford 👀 #PremierLeagueDAZN ⚽ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/K44NZN0D8Q – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) November 6, 2021

Solskjaer would try to remedy the result with an offensive change in the second half. Jadon Sancho, Manchester City youth squad, entered for Éric Bailly, noted for his poor performance. Despite the fact that in the first minutes the local team had the ball, the danger was minimal, with the defense citizen marking the spaces and leaving the players red devil no options.

Guardiola’s men would not take long to regain control of the game through the ball, with a MU unable to snatch the ball from rivals. With the minutes passing and with Manchester City having the ball, United saw how the chances of victory, or even a draw, were fading.

With this victory, the team skyblue puts pressure on Chelsea, who will play it against Burnley, as he continues his bad streak in Premier League, with 1 win in the last 3 games, and with an OGS who has little credit left as a coach in the Theater of Dreams.