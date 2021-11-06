Macaulay Culkin, Britney Spears and other celebrities who made it through – Culture

Most will remember Macaulay Culkin for his wonderful performance in the tapes of My poor angel. His talent augured a promising future for him, but after a while his career was more conspicuous by his absence than by his success.

This is the case of many celebrities for whom fame becomes a double-edged sword, which has cost many their happiness.

Isolation, stress, anxiety or an idolatry on the part of fans that can be both addictive and overwhelming, are not the only symptoms that can corner artists when fame is upon them. Many of them go through such complex situations that they decide to retire from stardom, either for a time or forever.

Here are the stories of four famous people who surprised audiences by recovering:

Macaulay Culkin

Macauley became one of the promising stars of the nineties thanks to his starring role in the tapes of My poor angel. Later he starred in more films, but none achieved the same success. A child star who got the flashes and the money too soon.

The actor had everything to succeed but decided to walk away amid several controversies over the financial abuse of his parents. Soon he was engulfed in addictions that made him look unrecognizable. In fact, in 2012, various media even claimed that doctors had given him six months to live due to his strong addiction to heroin and antidepressants.

His life took a 180 ° turn when he decided to enter rehab. Four years ago, he met Brenda Song with whom he has now formed a lovely family.

The star recently surprised when she walked a Gucci runway, making herself look better than ever.

Brendan fraser

In the late nineties Brendan fraser he was one of the most sought-after and blockbuster actors in Hollywood. Especially when he mixed comedy and adventure in titles like George of the Jungle.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Fraser confessed that he was sexually abused by Philip Berk, the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. “It made me feel sick. I felt like a little child. Like I had a ball in my throat. I thought I was going to cry.” Fraser explained as he recounted how that incident turned him into a lonely person, forcing him to withdraw from the spotlight.

Berk’s harassment, his divorce from Afton Smith, and the death of his mother led Brendan Fraser into a depression that, combined with his health problems and the rejection he suffered from the industry for reporting the incident, caused the actor He retired from the stage again.

After several years of absence and healing wounds, the actor began to rejoin the industry with small projects that led him to more important ones such as Doom patrol. Now you will be working alongside the best directors and actors in the business in Killers of the Flower Moon. He will also be the villain in the long-awaited film Batgirl.

Jessica simpson

The singer is no rookie in the entertainment industry, however, starting from an early age led her to suffer the ravages of fame.

Jessica simpson wrote a memoir titled Open book (Open book, in Spanish), in which she reveals her fight against alcohol and the pills that led her to believe that she was killing herself.

In an excerpt from the book published in People magazine, Simpson relates that she began to self-medicate with alcohol and pills after dealing with the pain of being sexually abused as a child. Career pressures contributed to the stress, prompting her to tell a doctor that she was in trouble.

Recently the interpreter of Irresistable shared a shocking photograph to celebrate 4 years of sobriety. “This person in the early morning of November 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself”, wrote.

At the time, Simpson was addicted to alcohol and taking diet pills and things got so bad that she even drank at her daughter’s school functions.

“I knew that at this very moment it would allow me to regain my light, show victory over my inner battle of self-respect, and challenge this world with piercing clarity. Personally, to do this, I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart spinning in the same direction and, honestly, I was exhausted. ” the singer pointed out.

Britney Spears

Lately, documentaries Framing Britney and Britney vs Spears, have been in the interest of the public eye. In them, shocking revelations were made about what led to Britney hitting rock bottom: the harassment of the paparazzi, awkward interviews and television presenters who only dedicated themselves to sexualizing and humiliating her, pushed her to the limit.

For 13 years, Britney lived a true hell under the tutelage of her father. And not only that, her own family abandoned her when she needed it most and dedicated herself to living off her earnings behind her back.

2021 was a decisive year for her, because after fighting for a long time for her freedom, she finally managed to remove her father’s control over her and her finances.

