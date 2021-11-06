Lorenzo Córdova asks deputies not to put at risk revocation of mandate

The presiding counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE), Lorenzo Cordova, asked the Chamber of Deputies not to jeopardize the exercise of the revocation of mandate.

In the framework of his appearance before the plenary session of the Lower House, at the request of the legislators, Córdova explained how the resources requested by the INE for the revocation of the mandate will be used.

Considering that it is very likely to be carried out, the representative of the electoral body explained that the revocation of the mandate is an exercise comparable to an election and must have the same guarantees.

The bulk of the budget, he said, just over one billion pesos, would be used to pay trainers and assistants, as well as their travel expenses to travel the country.

Another part, he clarified, would be given as a contribution to more than half a million poll workers.

Meanwhile, to the legislators’ questions about the high budget that the INE requires for the exercise, Lorenzo Córdova asked not to put it at risk.

“I would invite this assembly not to jeopardize the revocation of the mandate, it is something that must be seen seriously,” he said.

