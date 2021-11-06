loneliness and empowerment of the last link in a mythical saga

When Walter huston received some of the best reviews of his career for ‘Disillusion’, In a distant 1936, he could not imagine that, half a century later, his granddaughter Anjelica, who did not even exist then, would win an Oscar for best supporting actress; that she would guarantee the continuity of a saga that has its epicenter in John, the director of ‘The concrete jungle’ or ‘The queen of Africa’. It was precisely during that shoot in the Congo that he nearly killed Humphrey bogart and (a little more) to Katharine hepburn when John huston he learned that he had had a daughter through a telegram. They say that he was unperturbed despite Hepburn’s attempts to get some kind of emotion out of someone who said he made that movie for the sole purpose of hunting an elephant. Indifference would not be a common tonic in the relationship between father and daughter. Yes there was some distance between them. Anjelica, born on July 8, 70 years ago, always knew that her father preferred the adventure of filming to the work of a father, which he supplied with endless gifts and objects brought from different parts of the world.

Huston in ‘Dubliners’, his father’s last film. (CP)

In her autobiography, Anjelica Huston recounted how as a child she would get emotional every time her father returned from the set, those few times she saw him. “When he arrived, the sun would come into the house, things would become majestic, the silver would shine. The house would take on other colors, the chandeliers would light up and the champagne would bubble. He was the most ravishing man I have ever met. He was like a God. She called me ‘darling’, ‘dear’ or ‘my girl’ and then she would leave and everything would go back to the shadows “. He soon learned that this man was unfaithful to his mother, Enrica Soma, and put aside idealization. The demystification also helped that her parents interned her for many years in schools in England and Ireland. That happened until her parents divorced in 1961. As a young girl she moved to New York to be a model, but she lived that passing profession in a paradoxical way. While the rest of the world admired his beauty, she looked “ugly” and cried in front of the mirrors.

Along with Jack Nicholson at the 1974 Oscars. (CP)

In 1969 he experienced two of the worst moments of his life: the death of his mother at just 39 years old and the bad reviews of his film debut in ‘Walk through love and death’, a film directed by his father. The accusations of nepotism were multiple in all the articles related to it. In the early 70s and after a stormy relationship with the photographer Robert Richardson, the then young actress met Jack Nicholson in a party. Captivated by his presence since she saw him in ‘Easy Rider’Both began a relationship that would last 17 years and it would not be a bed of roses either. The protagonist of ‘The glow’ He was unfaithful and, according to Anjelica herself in her autobiography, she seemed to have lost her identity with him. That changed when she won an Oscar for ‘The Honor of the Prizzi’, another film by her father, and began to make a name for herself. The complexes and being ‘the shadow of’ vanished to give way to a woman sure of herself and capable of sending everything to the baton. Included Jack Nicholson, with whom, according to a controversial 2019 interview, he also shared a fondness for cocaine.

“Jack used it in an intelligent way, like Freud, because he got tired very easily. That is why he never abused it.” In that same story he also talks about how he got tired of the actor and changed him for Ryan O’Neal. “He just won me over. He called me and asked me out. It was that simple. Ryan was a very beautiful man. A true god who at a party told me that I was the most fantastic and wonderful person he had ever met. Anyone would have done it. the same as me, especially if her boyfriend had told her that he was going to receive the keys to New York City and that none of his wives were invited. I was ready for something like that to happen. ”

Anjelica Huston with her last partner, Robert Graham, in 2004. (CP)

But O’Neal wasn’t an angel either, and their love ended just as Anjelica’s career was shining brighter than ever. She was no longer the daughter of John Huston, but one of the most reputable actresses in Hollywood. And he has more than demonstrated it: he has been able to give a Morticia Addams charisma or a fascinating presence in a more auteur cinema like that of Wes Anderson, who has also counted on her. In love he began to have better fortune when he crossed his path Robert GrahamShe married him in 1992 and lived happily until his death in 2008. His illness, the first man who looked at her “for real”, surprised them both without health insurance, something that left the actress near ruin .

Anjelica Huston, as Morticia Addams. (CP)

But as the saying goes, there is no harm when a hundred years last. Over the years it has come back and work is not lacking, even as a bending machine. On one occasion, when she was very young, the director Tony richardson he was quite cruel when it came to judging his looks and talent. “Poor thing. So much talent and how little you shine. You will never do anything with your life,” he said without regard. Over the years, she is the one who laughs the last. “I never thought that I would go so far or that I would have so many years behind me”He says in the last pages of his memoirs, entitled, precisely, ‘Look at me well’.