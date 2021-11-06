LoL’s new option to appear hidden: Problems in soloQ?

In the next patch 11.23 it could be a historical update if one of the changes that Riot Games wants to implement in the game is confirmed. In fact, it’s already on the PBE and it can affect the soloQ a lot.

As they have commented on Reddit, a new option has come out in the test server with which we can make our profile private, that is, hidden from the rest of LoL players.





As indicated in the explanation of the option in the game, activating it “It will prevent other players from seeing your rank, your statistics, as well as not being able to view your games” but it keeps something public.

The summoner’s name, the icon and your account level will be public, something that people have not finished understanding, since many users they cry out for a way offline in League of Legends and it just didn’t come.

Why might this change be important to soloQ?

SoloQ is the most popular competitive game mode in League of Legends, and virtually all Summoners are very used to using pages like OP.GG to see the level of the companions and enemies.





The fact that this stealth mode is implemented in LoL It would mean that you will not be able to see this type of statistics on these pages (in principle), so it would affect the soloQ and mechanics like the dodgeo.

This option has been celebrated by many players, but it will undoubtedly shake up the LoL community, since many others will not be able to play without seeing the profile of other users and the unknown of what the players will be like. champ select if it is implemented.