Lingerie and transparencies in sight! Favorite trend of JLo, Adamari López and others: PHOTOS

One of the most fashionable times of the year has arrived, as the December’s holidays and winter brings out the glamor and style in all parts of the world.

However, it is seldom a question of long coats or jackets that they can cover us from the intense winter cold, as some celebrities have put underwear as the ideal accessory for this time.

Sequins, bras, lace tops to thongs, are the ideal look that several celebrities have shown throughout this time of year, since the black color with some application gives the ideal look to all ages.

Sports bras and tops

Although these types of outfits tend to be for some high glamor event, it also gives a some comfort to the body, as celebrities have shown that a blazer and the perfect accessories are the key.

One of those who knows very well how to wear this type of lace bras and some bling bling touches is nothing more and nothing less than Jennifer Lopez.

At 52 years old, the ??Queen of bronx?? I posed a heart attack figure so she knows how to wear a sensual black satin Dolce & Gabbana suit with shiny bra and fully exposed lace, the same with which he was seen in the annual ceremony of the Hall of Fame of the rock’n’roll in Cleveland.

Very true to his style, JLo knows how to waste sensuality. Photo: IG / jlo

Another celebrity who like ?? good wines ?? Demi Moore has remained very fashionista at 58 years old, as she decided to wear a velvet suit with large satin lapels from the renowned brand Fendi, which left her bra uncovered.

It seems that the years do not pass for the 58-year-old actress. Photo: Getty Images.

It is worth mentioning that sports bras are also one of the ideal looks, as they give a youthful and quite comfortable touch, as used by model Emily Ratajkowski.

It should be noted that the garment was combined with an oversized two-piece suit with the open jacket, by Havre Studio, and it was the ideal complement that the actress and model wore for the Boodywear brand’s black sports-air top.

The model knows how to wear a sports top with great elegance. Photo: Getty Images.

Corsette

It should be noted that one of the sexiest garments that melt men and women are the showy and well-fitting corsets, as the lace highlights everyone’s curves.

One of those who has shown how this incredible and sensual garment should be used is the interpreter of Lady Di in ?? Spencer ??, Kristen Stewart, because in the fashion week of the French capital she used it with a lot of style .

It was at fashion week in Paris that the 31-year-old actress wore a pink tweed outfit from the French firm, which she paired with an animal print corset.

The protagonist of “Twilight” has opted for a very feminine look. Photo: Getty Images

Like Kristen, the star of ?? 50 Shades of Gray ??, Dakota Johnson wore a Gucci corset, with transparent effect and printed with the brand’s anagram, which the actress showed off at a premiere.

Chris Martin’s ex knows how to captivate everyone. Photo: Getty Images

Transparencies

Stars like Megan Fox know very well how to spill sensuality with any garment, but transparencies have become their favorite.

The actress appeared on the streets of New York wearing a David Koma set inspired by lingerie, adorned with black lace in the miniskirt, stockings and the delicate top with several transparencies in black.

Despite criticism for how thin Megan Fox looks, she is in her prime. Photo: Getty Images

While Zoë Saldaña decided to attend the Dolce & Gabbana show in Venice, with a totally transparent tulle dress that revealed her spectacular set of sparkly underwear, all from the Italian firm.

The star showed her spectacular figure. Photo: Getty Images

If anyone has given a lecture on how to use transparencies, it is the star of Telemundo, Adamari López, because since her great physical change, she has begun to wear clothes that are a little tighter and with transparencies that reveal her well-worked curves.

The is by Toni Costa has given a new sense of fashion. Photo: IG / adamarylopez

