Liga MX will observe a minute of silence for a referee who died in a car accident

Referee Néstor Ángeles Rodríguez lost his life on his way to Mazatlán to whistle a lower division duel

Throughout Day 17 of Apertura 2021, Liga MX will observe a minute of silence in honor of the whistling Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez, who lost his life in a car accident heading to Mazatlán to lead a lower division duel.

The first tribute for the 21-year-old referee happened before the duel between Puebla and Toluca at the Cuahtémoc Stadium, where both teams paid their respects to Ángeles Rodríguez, while the second occurred at the Kraken Stadium in Sinaloa, the entity in Mexico to which he was going to whistle the duel between Mazatlan FC and Chivas of the Sub-18.

Liga MX had a minute of silence before the matches on Matchday 17. Getty Images

Hours before, through social networks, the league regretted the event and expressed its “most sincere condolences for the sensitive death“.

The Walt Disney Company’s New General Entertainment and Sports Streaming Service for Adults Launches at a Preferential Annual Subscription Cost; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

“We hope that his family and friends find prompt resignation,” the entity stated in a statement.

Ángeles Rodríguez, a native of Durango, began his career as a whistler in 2019 and developed within the minor divisions of Mexican football. His last game in office was the U-14 between Santos and Necaxa, on October 30, within Day 15 of the 2021 Apertura.