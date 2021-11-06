Liga MX vetoes Azteca for homophobic shouts in Cruz Azul vs León

Editorial Mediotiempo

Through a statement, the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation announced the sanction for Cruz Azul by behavior of the fans last Wednesday in the duel against León.

During said Liga MX tablet, the homophobic scream was heard in four times in the stands of the Aztec stadium, so the Commission decided punish the celestial club with a veto match.

This game will be paid for by the team in the next phase of the Mexican tournament, because this Sunday the Machine visits Pumas in the University Olympic, match corresponding to the Day 17 of Apertura 2021.

When would the veto be paid?

Yes Cruz Azul manages to access the Quarterfinals directly, as long as they beat Pumas and at least two of the following teams lose: León, Tigres, Toluca or Santos; the veto would be paid in the Round of the Quarterfinals.

On the other hand, if those led by Juan Reynoso remain in the Repechage between fifth and eighth place, sWas that Liguilla definition match the one that the celestial followers will not be able to be in the stands of the World Cup Colossus.

Cruz Azul, second club to be punished

It should be remembered that although these punishments have mostly fallen on the Mexican National Team and the Azteca Stadium, Atlas was the first club to merit this sanction when the January 17, 2020 in the game of Matchday 2 of Closing 2020 received Puebla and the scream was heard four times.

In that match, the then captain Rojinegro, Hugo Nervo He approached the tapatia porra to ask them to please stop doing it, because the protocol had already been applied and both squads were sent to the locker room for 10 minutes.



The sanction was announced a few days later and the Foxes paid said veto on Matchday 4 upon receiving Tijuana. Now, Cruz Azul becomes the second Liga MX team to be punished, although for the Colossus of Santa Úrsula it is nothing new, as it has suffered from this situation with El Tri in this Octagonal Final of the Concacaf Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.