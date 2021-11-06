Liga MX referee, designated for Mazatlán vs Chivas Sub 18, dies

An unfortunate news was made known in Mexican soccer and it is that the referee Nestor Angeles, 21 years old, lost his life after a car accident when he was traveling Mazatlan to referee a lower division game.

“Sad news. Our friend and former colleague dies in a fatal accident Nestor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez“wrote the former referee Paul delgadillo on his Twitter account.

Sad news.

In a fatal accident, our friend and former colleague Néstor Damián Ángeles Rodríguez dies. He was heading to the city of Mazatlán to referee the sub-18 match between Mazatlán vs chivas.

Rest in peace, prompt resignation to your family. pic.twitter.com/CJMLMUezTE – PAUL DELGADILLO (@PAULEDELGADILLO) November 5, 2021

“He was heading to the city of Mazatlán to referee the U18 match between Mazatlan vs Chivas. Rest in peace, prompt resignation to your family, “read Delgadillo’s publication.

Nestor traveled from Durango to Sinaloa to direct the game between Mazatlan and the Sacred Flock of the Sub 18. Damián had not directed any game in the first division, focusing on categories and lower divisions.

