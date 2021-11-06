Liga MX punished La Machine with a game without an audience at home for a forbidden cry

After the regrettable behavior of the fans of Blue Cross in the match against Lion, where the homophobic cry was present, the FMF Disciplinary Commission sanctioned La Maquina with a veto match.

Through a statement, the MX League announced the sanction for the Mexican Soccer Champion.

“Punish the Club Cruz Azul with a Stadium veto for a match, due to the appearance of the discriminatory shout during the aforementioned match and the application of the anti-discrimination protocol, “the statement read.

On the other hand, RECORD He was able to know that the cement institution will abide by one hundred percent the decision made by the agency.

In this sense, sources consulted by RECORD They assured that within the Cruzazulina entity there is concern and annoyance about the situation, because they know that the team needs their fans more than ever to face the Final Phase and as an institution they reject all kinds of discriminatory behavior.

For this reason, the same source states that at no time Blue Cross He tried to persuade the Commission to avoid a sanction, since they know how serious the matter is.

At the same time, the cement dome is working on a campaign that hopes to obtain a positive reception from the fans, as they do not want this situation to occur again in the future.

It is already the second time that the cement fans star in a chapter of this kind. The first was in the second leg of the Semifinals of the Concachampions in view of Monterrey, where the party was stopped by this same situation.

