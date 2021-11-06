Liga BBVA MX Mazatlán 0-1 Chivas: Result, goals and summary

The rojiblancos secure their ticket for the play-off and the Sinaloans depend on three results.

Chivas goes to playoffs! Defeat Mazatlán 0-1 at home

By: Diego Benavides NOV. 06. 2021

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Chivas defeated by the slightest difference Mazatlan and thus he secured his boeto for the playoffs in the Liga BBVA MX league.

Sinaloenses and rojiblancos did not propose enough, they fell far short of expectations and generated few scoring opportunities for more than 80 minutes.

The Sagrado Rebaño was close to having a penalty kick against after an alleged foul by Raúl Gudiño and that was determined in the first instance, but the central judge went to the VAR and changed the decision.

Two of the most dangerous actions came in the complement with long-distance shots by Sanvezzo and ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, but they were contained by Gudiño and Vikonis.

When it seemed that the game would end in a goalless draw, a surprising and powerful long shot from Angel Zaldívar that ended up at the bottom of the nets and thus the only goal was decreed at minute 87.