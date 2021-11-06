Lewis Hamilton, the king of fashion in Formula 1

Being a racing driver is not an easy profession, and less so in Formula 1, because Lewis hamilton He has sought a relief from all that stress generated by work and has found it in fashion.

“I love fashion. When you are in a fashion week, for example, you are surrounded by different life outfits, which make you express yourself in different ways. I like the environment in which I am able to express myself and I love being able to separate it from Formula 1, “the Mercedes driver recently told the Soy Motor portal last October.

Yes, the Briton is passionate about trends and dares to wear clothes that many could not even think of.

His taste is so great that the seven-time top flight champion has his own line, TOMMYXLEWIS, which he launched with Tommy Hilfiger.

His most recent appearance on the MET Gala It caused division, and although many are just beginning to know this facet of the pilot, the truth is that he has been arguing for years with his looks.

We present you some British outfits that have attracted attention and corroborate what Lewis Hamilton causes in people … either you love him or you hate him … even in fashion.

Read also: Two suits of “Don Juan Tenorio”, the only thing that thieves left Gonzalo Correa