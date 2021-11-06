Leonor Varela touches social networks by sharing intimate and beautiful family photography

Eleanor Varela He flooded social networks with tenderness when he released a beautiful photograph with his daughter Luna and the family pet.

The interpreter of “Cleopatra” turned to her account Instagram, where he shared the intimate postcard with his more than 905 thousand followers.

In this way, in the intimate postcard you can see Leonor Varela waking up, in her bed, accompanied by her little daughter Luna – a fruit of her marriage to the Argentine producer Lucas Akoskin – while they kiss each other.

In the mother and daughter image, the family pet also steals the spotlight, a dog named Vito, who sleeps peacefully between them.

The national actress accompanied the photograph with the message: “Do you think Don Vito is comfortable and relaxed enough? Hopefully the weekend will be like that for you.”

In a few minutes the publication exceeded 4 thousand likes on the popular social network and where the followers of Leonor Varela did not take long to comment, applauding the beauty of the image.

The new life of Leonor Varela in Ojai

For more than 20 years the actress Leonor Varela lived in the city of Los Angeles, USA, but since August of this year, with her family they left the maelstrom of the city of cinema, to make way for a more relaxed life in a small town called Ojai, which has attracted the attention of other celebrities for its characteristics.

It is a town with a hippie vibe, located an hour and a half from Los Angeles and has been described by some media as an “anti-stress” town for its relaxed rhythm. In fact, it does not have a large number of inhabitants and there are no large stores or shopping centers.

Currently actors like Robert Pattinson and Reese Witherspoon own ranches in Ojai, becoming the favorite for those who want to get out of the city.

See here the publication of Leonor Varela