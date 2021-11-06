Lance Stroll crashes and stops the Qualy at the Mexican GP VIDEO

Ricardo Vaquier Garcia-Valseca

Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, CDMX / 06.11.2021 14:31:47





Their throats were hardly heated in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack during qualifying for the Grand Prix of Mexico City when a Lance Stroll accident forced the stock to stop with red flag.

The Canadian pilot of Aston martin had problems in the same area as Checo Pérez and Charles Leclerc on Friday. Right out of the stadium to take the main straight, Stroll lost control and suffered the most spectacular mishap so far this weekend.

A crane was necessary to remove the bolide from the side of the straight where it hit and some parts flew off, including the left front tire, in addition to obvious dents in the body.

Given the magnitude of the blow and the obvious work to be done in the garage, it is practically a fact that Stroll will not return to the track this Saturday and will start last in the Mexico City GP, which looked to be bursting for the qualifying session.

The Qualy resumed 20 minutes after the Stroll crashThanks to the fact that the debris on the runway was removed, together with the fact that they reviewed the protections where the impact occurred, to make sure that they could withstand other possible collisions.

How is the qualy run in Formula 1?