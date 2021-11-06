Lance Stroll crashes and stops the Qualy at the Mexican GP VIDEO

Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, CDMX /
Their throats were hardly heated in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack during qualifying for the Grand Prix of Mexico City when a Lance Stroll accident forced the stock to stop with red flag.
The Canadian pilot of Aston martin had problems in the same area as Checo Pérez and Charles Leclerc on Friday. Right out of the stadium to take the main straight, Stroll lost control and suffered the most spectacular mishap so far this weekend.
A crane was necessary to remove the bolide from the side of the straight where it hit and some parts flew off, including the left front tire, in addition to obvious dents in the body.
Given the magnitude of the blow and the obvious work to be done in the garage, it is practically a fact that Stroll will not return to the track this Saturday and will start last in the Mexico City GP, which looked to be bursting for the qualifying session.
The Qualy resumed 20 minutes after the Stroll crashThanks to the fact that the debris on the runway was removed, together with the fact that they reviewed the protections where the impact occurred, to make sure that they could withstand other possible collisions.
How is the qualy run in Formula 1?
- Qualifying for the Mexican GP will last one hour, unless there is a red flag that forces the action to stop.
- Q1 will start at 14:00 in Mexico, with a duration of 18 minutes and the entire grid participating in it.
- Q2 will start at around 2:25 pm with the 15 fastest of the first round. This second qualifier lasts 15 minutes and the 10 fastest at the end of that time access the final Q3.
- The third and final qualifying race will start at around 2:48 p.m. and will decide who starts from pole (first place) of the Mexican GP and the order of the first five rows of the grid for Sunday’s race.
.