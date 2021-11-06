La del Tri! Mazepin arrived at the Mexican GP wearing a Raúl Jiménez shirt

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 05.11.2021 13:18:49





The activity at the Mexican Grand Prix has already started after Practice 1, where Checo Pérez had a mishap and crashed; beyond this moment Nikita Mazepin, Haas pilot, won the affection and applause of the Mexican fans, because the Russian arrived at the event wearing the Tri shirt by Raúl Jiménez.

The Forward Mexican of the Wolves is having a great comeback in the Premier League after his injury, so much so that he even dialed Everton a few days ago, so that Mazepin may be a fan of Raúl Jiménez and that’s why he wore his shirt.

The arrival of Mazepin with Raúl Jiménez’s shirt

Before the activity began in the Mexican GP with the Practice 1, different personalities gathered at the Autódromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez, where without a doubt the arrival of Mazepin was the most famous.

The haas pilot made his appearance with a green jersey of the Mexican National Team, same as on the back has the number 9 and the name of Raúl Jiménez, a fact that made the fans applaud him.

In rsocial edes different appeared posts where many of them match: “Mazepin is already Mexican”, because seeing him with Raúl’s shirt meant a lot to them, so theyn automatic received Mexican nationality from the fans.

“Mazepin, brother, you’re already Mexican”, “What an idol is Mazepin, arriving with Raúl’s shirt”, “Everyone is wrong, at the Mexican GP there will be two Mexicans on the track: Checo Pérez and our brother Mazepin”, were some of the messages that were read on social networks.

East Friday and Saturday will take place practices of the GP of Mexico but the biggest event of all will take place on Sunday, November 7, when o’clock 13:00 hrs the initial flag is given and Checo Pérez seeks to make history by getting on the podium in his hometown.