Kris Jenner. Genealogical tree of the Kardashian family

The kardashian family is one of the most controversial currently, understanding how it works and how all its members are related is usually somewhat complicated, many are still surprised by the reason why the youngest daughters of Kris Jenner carry precisely this last name and not the iconic Kardashian of the older ones, but that is not the only mystery that, for those who do not know them in detail, exists, because the family has had several unions and separations that could confuse more than one.











To begin to know the family perfectly is the life of the matriarch Kris Jenner, who had two marriages in her life, the first with Robert Kardashian who was a lawyer and passed away several years ago, even before the family became famous, with Robert he had three daughters, the eldest Kurtney, Kim and Khloé.

Kurtney’s family

Kourtney Kardashian had a long relationship with Scott Disick, the result of this romance were three little Masons, Penelope and Regin, who are currently raised by their mother, who is also currently engaged to singer Travis Barker.

Kim’s family

On the other hand, Kim Kardashian had several romances throughout her life but she finally married Kanye West, who is currently divorced, from this relationship Kim had four children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm, today the famous is single and dating multiple people but nothing serious yet.

Khloé’s family

Finally, Khloé Kardashian has an intermittent relationship with Tristan Thompson which has resulted in the birth of her first daughter True Thomson, the famous one has not yet returned to her single life completely, but she is not in a relationship with her father either. daughter.

Rob’s family

One of the lesser known members of the Kardashian family is Rob, he had an affair with Black China bringing into the world the only Kardashian of this new generation, Dream.

The Jenner family

On the other hand, the second marriage of the family matriarch was with the athlete Bruce Jenner who is currently known as Caitlyn Jenner, today she has a new relationship, but from her ex-partner she had two daughters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, in the Kylie’s case has become a mother with Travis Scott, she is currently awaiting the birth of her second baby and her first daughter Stormi me is well known.