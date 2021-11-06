Kendall Jenner steals the limelight at a Texas softball game

The American model, Kendall jenner, catapulted a stellar week. After turning 26 and celebrating with her family, best friends and her iconic 818 tequila bottles, the socialite attended the Foundation’s fall classic on Thursday night Cactus Jack In Houston, Texas.

Run by Travis scott, the boyfriend of Kylie jenner, in support of your non-profit organization, The Cactus Jack Foundation, the game in the Minute Maid Park aimed to continue cultivating the mission of Cactus Jack, and that it is related to ’empowering and enriching the lives of young people by providing them access to education and creative resources to guarantee their long-term success’.

Kendall Jenner receives support from Kylie at a softball game

So much so that for this particular event, Kendall jenner received the unconditional support of his sister, Kylie jenner, who came wearing a gray style dress turtleneck, a minimalist white leather coat and a moderately sized bag in keeping with the overall look. With Stormi by her side, her baby bump In her sixth month of pregnancy, and due to be due in 2022, she was resplendent in the stadium.

The american model He played with stars and athletes like Sza, softball pro AJ Andrews, rapper / DJ Paul Wall, rapper Bun B, and MLB legends Jeff Bagwell and Dusty Baker.

Kendall Jenner at the Cactus Jack Foundation Fall Classic in Houston, Texas. Bob Levey / Getty Images

In addition to being focused on the game and running from base to base with a big smile on her face, Kendall He used the comfort of braids that decorated his clothes total white sporty for the occasion, a green cap that has reached the peak of the hand of prescribers such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski in recent months, and Nike tennis shoes.

Without a doubt it has been a whole week for the model that this season triumphed in the jacquemus catwalk.