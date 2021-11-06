Kaney West and her ‘Britney Spears’ haircut

Kanye West (44) He is not, precisely, a person who does not go from controversy to controversy. However, it is true that there are times when it goes a bit over the edge. For example, in regards to your latest haircut. We tell you the story because it has fabric.

It turns out that the rapper recently shared an image where he appeared with a rather curious haircut. But boy, as curious as he was, he already has almost two million ‘likes’. Almost nothing.

All good up to here. However, during an interview he said that his haircut always has to do with his state of mental health and that, in this case, he was not feeling very well and “I christened it the Britney”. A reference that the followers of Britney Spears have not liked at all, who consider it disrespectful.

“Although then I called him directly the Ye“Kanye West said, leaving everyone a little off-kilter. What matters, he says, is that what he tried to do is honor Britney Spears when she is going through a moment of change after her father stopped being her legal guardian.

What Kanye West also took care of telling is that he still considers Kim Kardashian (41) his wife: “No we have signed the paperwork and my children want their parents to stay together“.

However, it seems that this is something that is not possible because Kim Kardashian is already turning the page with comedian Pete Davidson. Yes, in fact, the American press says that they have already met several times, and not exactly with friends.

“Nobody knows the truth of what is happening between Kim and Pete. For now they are just friends, but things can turn romantic at any moment. Kim is single and is taking the opportunity to have fun,” explained a source close to US Weekly. What we do know is that He has a great time with Pete Davidson and they do handymen when they ride rides.

Why is Kanye West now called Ye

Kanye West went to court a month ago to officially change his name to Ye and has now received the approval of Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michelle Williams Court, according to Deadline.

The name change was something that Kanye had already been warning since 2018 when he expressly asked to be called Ye. Well, nothing you know … Kanye West is dead now is Ye.