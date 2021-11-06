Justin Bieber reveals he suffered from depression in his first year married to Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin has opened up about the challenges she faced during her first year married to Justin Bieber.

The couple married in September 2018 and, in an interview in March 2021, Baldwin revealed that the first year of their marriage was “very difficult.”

Bieber, 27, has been open about his experience of depression, which he struggled with after marrying 24-year-old Baldwin.

The couple discussed the early stages of their respective difficulties on the podcast. In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, where Baldwin revealed that her mother, Kennya Baldwin, convinced her to stay with the singer during a particularly difficult time.

“I remember I called her [a ella] several times, one particular time [cuando] We were in Brooklyn and I called her, I was crying and I said, ‘I just can’t. There’s no way I can go on if things are always going to be like this, ‘”he revealed.

“And I just remember that she was so calm on the phone and she told me: ‘This is going to happen and you will be fine and he will be healthy and we are here for you.’ And that’s why I feel like we had a lot of support ”.

Reflecting on the importance of the moment, Baldwin continued: “I feel that if I had not had support, everything would have been 10 times more difficult, and it was already the hardest thing in my life at the time, so I also think that I had already taken the decision to stay ”.

“I made a decision. I know for sure that I have loved this person for a long time and now would not be the time to give him up. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

She added: “Imagine leaving someone during what is possibly the worst time of your life. I’m not that kind of person, so I was going to hold on no matter what the outcome was. It was very difficult”.

Bieber spoke about his experience of depression, and had previously asked his fans to “pray” for him.

In September 2021, Baldwin firmly rejected allegations that Bieber “mistreated” her.

In an interview for Demi Lovato’s podcast, called 4D With Demi Lovato, the model called the rumors a “great fictional story.”

“There are so many fictional stories about me, about him, about us together,” he declared. “Like, ‘Justin isn’t nice to her and he mistreats her,’ and I say that’s far from the truth and it’s the opposite.”

Baldwin’s comments came after the incident at the 2021 Met Gala, when some attendees chanted the name “Selena.”

Images shared on TikTok appeared to show audience members yelling the name of Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez as the couple posed on the red carpet in New York.

At the end of the video, Baldwin, who was on the verge of tears, put on dark glasses to make sure his eyes did not show up in other photographs.