‘Just Go with It’: Adam Sandler’s Best Characters in Drama and Comedy Movies

Adam Sandler has proven to be an all-rounder: from comedy to melodrama without a hitch. We are preparing a special for you with the 10 best characters that the actor has played so far.

It wouldn’t be so risky to admit that there should be a film category by the name of Adam Sandler (encompassing his good and bad practices, of course). The actor, originally from New York, is one of the most important personalities in entertainment, mainly for his romantic comedies. However, in this special we explore their best characters in both comedy and drama films during the last decade. MOVIES TO WATCH ONLY ON NETFLIX The exclusive agreement that he signed with Netflix in 2020 opened the door for Happy Madison (the producer of the also screenwriter) to place 5 exclusive films with the giant of streaming, which caused that, in the survey conducted by Piper Sandler (not related to the actor), will be positioned as the favorite celebrity of Generation Z; We do not blame them, we also became obsessed with one of their comedies. Nonetheless, Sandler has shown to possess the versatility and acting range to move between genres, exploring drama or independent cinema with success. And although his work in comedy often overshadows many other projects where making people laugh is not the goal, it is undeniable that titles like Uncut gems They have earned him the applause of the harshest film critics, the one that before continually undone its work.

Danny in ‘Just go with it’

In Just go with it, Adam Sandler plays surgeon Danny, who invents a past as a divorced man in order to win over a girl younger than him. In this movie Jennifer Aniston plays the fake wife, who ends up falling in love with her best romantic but lying friend.

Sonny Koufax in ‘Great Daddy’

After Billy Madison and his slot on Saturday Night Live !, Adam Sandler won everyone’s heart with Great Daddy. In this story, Sonny tries to impress his girlfriend in turn by adopting a little boy, but fatherhood won’t be as easy as he thought.

Billy Madison in ‘Billy Madison’

There is no lazier person in this world than Billy Madison. With the goal of inheriting the millionaire empire from his father, Billy will have to go back to elementary, middle and high school, finding love and many adventures along the way.

Barry Egan in ‘Punch-drunk love’

Punch-drunk love is probably the movie with which many of us recognized Adam Sandler’s versatility in acting. Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the story presents the life of Barry, an insecure man who finds love, but also the telephone extortion of a “hot line” that you call when lonely.

Henry Roth in ‘As If It Was the First Time’

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler became Halloween costumes after appearing in Like It’s the First Time. In said production, Henry falls madly in love with Lucy when he meets her in a restaurant. What he does not know is that she has no long-term memory, so every day he will have to find a way to conquer her once more..

Michael Newman in ‘Click’

Who wouldn’t want to fast-forward the time when the days seem unbearable? In Click: Losing Control, Michael Newman has the ability to jump on his timeline, but this alluring power will turn out to take a great toll on this man’s personal life.

Howard Ratner in ‘Uncut gems’

“What the fuck is The Weeknd?” They sure remember that dialogue from Uncut gems, when Howard Ratner is in a nightclub with his lover and, a few seconds after asking the question, he ends up involved in a big fight. With Uncut gems, the Safdie brothersthey pushed Sandler to the limits of his acting work, giving life to a stubborn and complicated jeweler who must pay his debts.

George Simmons in ‘Make Me Laugh’

There have been many critics who say that Make Me Laugh is the masterpiece of Judd Appatow and Adam Sandler. Here, a comedian finds out how little time he has to live, so he agrees to teach his trade to an amateur opening act.

Jack / Jill in ‘Jack and His Twin’

If one Adam Sandler is not enough for you, with Jack and his twin you have two. The holiday season only means one thing: the arrival of Jill, Jack’s hated sister. When family vacations drag on, they’ll be forced to file rough edges.

Zohan in ‘Don’t Mess With Zohan’

As hated as he was loved, the Zohan was the second project that Judd Apatow and Adam Sandler shared in 2008. Don’t Mess With The Zohan is the story of an Israeli forces soldier who fakes his death in order to have a second life as a stylist in New York.

Danny in ‘The Meyerowitzes: Family is not chosen’

We need to open a debate. The Meyerowitzes: You Can’t Pick Your Family is, without a doubt, one of the best films of Adam Sandler’s career. Under the direction of Noah Baumbach, Sandler plays Danny, the mediocre brother of Matthew (Ben Stiller) and Jean (Elizabeth Marvel). The actor’s ability to do catharsis with his character on the big screen was just wonderful.

Lenny Feder in ‘They are like children’

If you like piña colada … In Son como Niños, Lenny is the great Hollywood businessman, with a pampered and superficial family (of which Salma Hayek is part). To prevent your children from being completely conceited, Lenny gathers his childhood friends for a vacation where he will teach the little ones that the most important thing is family.