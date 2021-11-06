Just Dance 2022 came to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 and PC

Ubisoft is proud to announce that we can now acquire the latest installment of the most successful music franchise with Just Dance 2022, available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5 and PC, as well as the cloud gaming service with Google Stadia.

Just Dance 2022 invites us to move our body to the rhythm of 40 new songs, with a selection of the most popular artists of the moment such as BLACKPINK, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish. Of course, if that’s not enough for you, each copy comes with a one-month free trial for Just dance unlimited, which allows you to access a catalog of more than 700 songs. See below what are the 40 songs of Just Dance 2022.

“Baianá” by Bakermat “Believer” by Imagine Dragons “Black Mamba” by aespa BLACKPINK’s “BOOMBAYAH” “Boss Witch” by Skarlett Klaw “Build a B ****” by Bella Poarch “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls Ft. Snoop Dogg “Chacarron” by El Chombo Sia’s “Chandelier” “China” by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G Ft. Ozuna, J Balvin “Don’t Go Yet” by Camila Cabello “Flash Pose” by Pabllo Vittar Ft. Charli XCX GALA’s “Freed From Desire” Meghan Trainor’s “Funk” “GIRL LIKE ME” by Black Eyed Peas X Shakira “Good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo “Happier Than Ever” by Billie Eilish “Human” by Sevdaliza “I’m Outta Love” by Anastacia “Jerusalema” by Master KG Ft. Nomcebo Zikode SuperM’s “Jopping” “Judas” by Lady Gaga “Last Friday Night (TGIF)” by Katy Perry Ciara’s “Level Up” “Levitating” by Dua Lipa “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)” by Taylor Swift 24kGoldn Ft. Iann dior’s “Mood” “Mr. Blue Sky ”by The Sunlight Shakers Domino Saints “My Way” – Available November 9 “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels (Just Dance Version)” by Todrick Hall “POP / STARS” by K / DA, Madison Beer, (G) I-DLE Ft. Jaira Burns Zara Larsson’s “Poster Girl” “Rock Your Body” by Justin Timberlake “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyoncé “Save Your Tears (Remix)” by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy” “Stop Drop Roll” by Ayo & Teo “Sua Cara” by Major Lazer Ft. Anitta & Pabllo Vittar “Think About Things” by Daði Freyr “You Can Dance” by Chilly Gonzales “You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)” by Sylvester

Just Dance 2022 presents the return of the World Dance Floor and classic game modes like Kids Mode, Sweat Mode and Cooperative Mode. This new installment features exclusive partnerships and collaborations with Todrick Hall and the Tiktok phenomenon Ayo and Teo, dancers from studio 1M and K / DA. Also, starting tomorrow Camila Cabello is going to start a TikTok Challenge in collaboration with Just Dance 2022 using their song “Don’t go yet”.

Just Dance 2022 is the first game in the Ubisoft series to offer a Digital Deluxe Edition and an Ultimate Digital Edition on all platforms. While Just Dance 2022 Digital Deluxe Edition includes the base game and a 4-month subscription to Just Dance Unlimited, the Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Digital Edition includes the base game and 13 months of Just Dance Unlimited.

Just dance unlimited is an online streaming service that gives you access to a catalog of more than 700 songs in the new Just Dance 2022, as well as more than 600 songs through Just Dance 2021 and more than 400 songs in Just Dance 2020 and Just Dance 2019 The Just Dance Unlimited service is not compatible with Just Dance 2018 or its predecessors and requires a permanent internet connection to function.