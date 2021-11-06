Johnny Depp’s $ 50 million lawsuit proceeds against his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation – El Sol de México

A new legal battle has begun between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard because today a Virginia judge granted Depp the right to proceed with a 50 million dollar lawsuit against his ex for defamation, a great victory for the actor who in November 2020 he had lost a first libel suit against The Sun newspaper in the UK.

Johnny Depp wants to clear his name with new lawsuit

The artist does not give up and for proof, this demand that should be highlighted was filed against the actress in Virginia during March 2019.

In said lawsuit, there is an article written by Heard and published by the Washington Post in 2018.

The actress wrote an editorial on domestic violenceHowever, even though Amber never mentions her ex-husband in the writing, Depp argues that “He is alluding to the relationship they lived together to make him feel bad once again”, just as he did with The Sun newspaper.

Amber Heard responds to Depp

After the judge gave the green light to Depp’s lawsuit, her ex-wife responded with a plea to dismiss her arguing that the UK court ruling should sway the proceedings in his favor, as both lawsuits relate to allegations that Depp was an abuser.

Despite the argument, His request was denied by Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate, according to court documents obtained by People magazine this week, which means Depp will be able to move forward with the case.

Azcarate argued that while Heard’s opinion piece and The Sun article may share themes of alleged abuse, the statements made in each article were “inherently different”.

Heard representative criticizes Johnny Depp

In a statement also for People, a representative for Amber described Depp’s lawsuit as “The latest in Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. Her actions show that she cannot accept the truth about her continued abusive behavior.”

The representative added that Heard "will not be silenced" and that his team will prevail in the defeat of said demand.





It should be remembered that at the beginning of August the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean achieved a previous victory over his ex-wife after a New York judge to order the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to prove it received Amber Heard’s donation that was stipulated as part of the divorce agreement.

Depp wanted this information to be used in this defamation complaint and do have more elements in their favor for the case.