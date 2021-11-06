Johnny Depp will be able to access Amber Heard’s mobile phone to prove she’s lying

Johnny Depp has just achieved one of the purposes for which he has been fighting for two years: to have the opportunity to prove that he did not physically abuse his ex-wife Amber Heard. It has been thanks to the fact that the court that is handling the case has given him permission to access the actress’s mobile phone and thus be able to demonstrate, according to his version, that the photos in which she is seen with a bruised face were manipulated to go in her against.

It was in 2019 when the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean sued the artist after she published a writing in the Washington Post confessing to the world that he had suffered domestic violence. Heard did not specify by whom but Depp took it as a personal attack that had consequences on his image and work.





Read also

Emma skantz

From that moment on, the interpreter has struggled to show that everything explained by the protagonist of Aquaman It is invented and now it seems to have achieved its first victory. The justification has determined that Johnny Depp can access the mobile phone of his ex-partner and thus look for evidence that shows that the photos with which he demonstrated the alleged abuse were manipulated.

The brief presented by the actor’s lawyers affirms that Amber Heard used “false photographs in her statements” and also adds that the Los Angeles police did not “find any physical injuries” on the artist on the night of the alleged beating. That is why they want to inspect her mobile, to find evidence that the images where she is seen with black eyes are false.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in a file image

“Heard and his friends fabricated photos that they used to obtain a temporary restraining order and a $ 7 million divorce settlement,” says the lawsuit filed by Johnny Depp. An editing expert will be in charge of inspecting the mobile and giving a verdict on it.

For her part, Amber Heard’s defense has been defended through Page Six: “This is a dirty strategy (after being convicted of multiple significant acts of domestic violence against Amber Heard) by Depp’s legal team, to present false claims while avoiding defamation charges due to immunity from prosecution” .





Read also

Elena Castells

This court decision comes just a year after Johnny Depp lost a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper The Sun who called him a “hitter of women.” Coincidentally, an expert from the same newspaper determined three years later that the images that the actress had presented had been manipulated.

However, for Amber Heard’s legal team everything obeys a strategy on the part of the actor: “He is trying to interpose pieces out of context and already tried as skirts to try to deceive the public, pretending that these issues have not already been fully tried in court, where he lost. “

Read also

The final trial where both parties will have to present their evidence is dated for next year.