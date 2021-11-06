Johnny Depp may proceed with his libel lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp has received legal support to continue his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, his ex-wife, according to documents obtained by the media. People during last Tuesday.

Fairfax County Chief Judge Penney Azcarate has rejected Heard’s request to dismiss Depp’s lawsuit. The actress filed the request in March 2019, indicating that the sentence and the British case that the actor lost due to a defamation lawsuit against the outlet The Sun they had to be taken into account in his case.

Heard’s interest in your case must be the same as The Sun’s interest. “







Penney AzcarateFairfax County Chief Judge (USA)





Azcarate has argued her decision, adding that the actress had not been named a party to Depp’s lawsuit because the op-ed came out after the tabloid lawsuit: “Heard argues that she was in contact with The Sun because they both had the same interest in the case. However, for the information to exist, Heard’s interest in your case must be identical to the interest of The Sun”, The judge began by explaining.

“The interests of The Sun they were based on whether the statements the newspaper published were false. Heard’s interests are related to whether the statements he published were false ”, Azcarate has ended up announcing.





The actor who stars in the saga Pirates of the Caribbean filed a $ 50 million defamation lawsuit in 2018 after his ex-wife wrote an opinion piece in which, without explicitly mentioning the actor, she talked about their relationship: “I became a a public figure representing domestic abuse and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for the women who speak.

It was not the first time that the actress announced that she had received harassment, since in 2016, during the couple’s breakup, she accused the actor of domestic violence, which he denied.





Depp’s attorneys wrote the reasons for the case in the lawsuit: “Mr. Depp never abused Ms. Heard. His accusations against him were false when they were made in 2016. They were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career. “

In response, Heard’s representative contacted People: “This frivolous action is just the latest in Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced. Mr. Depp’s actions demonstrate that he cannot accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior. But while he seems hell-bent on self-destruction, we will prevail to defeat this baseless lawsuit and end the ongoing vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team. “

$ 7 million

Heard has not yet donated the entire amount agreed upon in the separation of the actors

Part of the separation agreement between the two actors was for Heard to make a donation of 7 million dollars (almost 6 million euros), an amount that he has not yet donated, despite intending to do so, according to Elaine. Bredehoft, the actress’s attorney.

What is clear is that Johnny Depp has lost several contracts from this case, such as his role in Pirates of the Caribbean or in Fantastic beasts and where to find them, and stated the other day in an interview with The Sunday Times that he thinks Hollywood is boycotting him.

