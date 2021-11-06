Johnny Depp: Johnny Depp transforms once again into Jack Sparrow, and thus confirms that he is irreplaceable | Film and Television

Since Disney announced that Johnny depp I would no longer be part of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, the iconic look with the hat, hair, and her voice are some things that are hard to forget, causing let’s miss the actor in his role as a pirate, but a small fan was lucky enough to meet the very Jack sparrow in person.
It all happened when Johnny appeared in the Deauville American Film Festival, on France as a guest of honor, where in addition to promoting his film City of Lies, did not waste time and decided mingle with fans in the event.
While talking to fans, Johnny came across a boy who was disguised as a Jack sparrow, so he immediately stopped to interact with it. In the video shared on Instagram by Estelle Jachimiak, mother of the child, shows Depp meeting his young son, who is disguised as the captain.
The actor is also seen holding a sign with a drawing of the character along with a message that says: “Johnny I love you”, while talking to a small fan, and in the voice of Jack Sparrow he asks: “Have you ever seen what you look like? Because I know that when I look like this, I look different but I look the same. You look the same, even though you are much older than me.”.
Johnny depp He is very popular for his portrayal of the pirate captain Jack sparrow in the adventure film franchise of Disney Pirates of the Caribbean, last playing him in the 2017 movie Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge.
The video has won the hearts of Internet users on social networks, who applaud the large number of actions that the actor does for being in constant contact with his fans. And it is not for less, then Johnny depp has made some of the best movies of Hollywood and has earned a huge fan base.