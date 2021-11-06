Johnny Depp: Johnny Depp transforms once again into Jack Sparrow, and thus confirms that he is irreplaceable | Film and Television

Since Disney announced that Johnny depp I would no longer be part of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, the iconic look with the hat, hair, and her voice are some things that are hard to forget, causing let’s miss the actor in his role as a pirate, but a small fan was lucky enough to meet the very Jack sparrow in person.

It all happened when Johnny appeared in the Deauville American Film Festival, on France as a guest of honor, where in addition to promoting his film City of Lies, did not waste time and decided mingle with fans in the event.

