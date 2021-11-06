Joe Goldberg of “You” sent a letter to Cardi B: singer and actor exchanged photos on Twitter | TV and Show

In the midst of the boom of the third season of You, the Netflix original series, Singer Cardi B announced that she has a new fan, and his name is Joe Goldberg.

Through Twitter, the rapper after I like it shared a letter that came to his home signed by the main character of the series about the most popular stalker of the moment.

“How does Joe know my address?”The artist wrote on her social networks along with a photograph of the letter.

How Joe found my new house adress? 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/1FFy43tvWv – iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 5, 2021

“Hello, you … My stalking and my killing can make me a certified phenomenon, seven days a week, but it also led me to … you,” the note began, who took part of the song WAP Of the singer.

“You are significant. Noun. Me just like you. You are authentic and nuanced… just as you are with your music. You keep me on my toes They can’t cage you, and it’s refreshing, ”the note continues.

In addition to the note, Cardi B received a hat with the words “Hello, you…”.

In turn, the interpreter of the protagonist of the fiction, Penn Badgley and the voice of Please me they exchanged their photos on the platform.

This because of the actor and the rapper have been developing a friendly relationship on social networks. All from a Badgley video, where he praised the relationship that the singer develops with her fans through the Internet.

“HE KNOWS ME !!!” Cardi B then tweeted next to the video. “It’s like I’m famous-famous”she added excitedly.