Joc Pederson gave pearls to Braves fans in parade

Atlanta Braves, 2021 World Series champions, organized a parade and celebration for their Championship during noon this Friday, just three days after beating the Astros in six games. The organization confirmed that there is also a post-parade celebration and concert featuring Atlanta natives and Grammy-winning rappers Ludacris and Big Boi inside Truist Park Stadium.

But the one who captured all the attention and was the sensation among thousands of fans who took to the streets to see their idols, it was the gardener Joc Pederson, who took care of give away some “pearl necklaces”, whose artifact would have served as a lucky charm throughout the postseason.

It should be remembered that Atlanta was crowned again in the Fall Classic after 26 years of drought without lifting the trophy. Both Pederson and the other three reinforcements that were incorporated in the change deadline: Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall, were decisive for the team to become monarch in MLB, deservedly.