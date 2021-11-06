Jennifer Lopez brings the most expensive and questioned bag in Europe to the market

Since Jennifer Lopez He returned to his old love, Ben Affleck, he is one of the most photographed public figures. When this is the case, with other figures so idealized by fans, there are always small defects or fissures in the image, however the diva from the Bronx only confirms at every step that she is practically perfect.

Now he is on everyone’s lips for his already popular love for him Hermès Birkin bag and a new model that takes even to go to the market, the gym or the corner for a walk. It is also highly questioned by protectionists because it is made from nothing less than Nile crocodile skin. Animal abuse? “Definitely”, they assure.

It is the most expensive bag in Europe, a rage in Italy and of course, so does Wanda Nara, who imitates Jennifer Lopez in her looks, which merge the Latin touch with the European elegance and the American glam touch.

Jennifer Lopez goes to the gym with the most expensive bag in Europe. Source. Vogue

Jennifer Lopez’s mini Birkin Himalaya: majestic, expensive and pocket

A) Yes, Jennifer Lopez boasts the most expensive bag in Europe that it costs 250 thousand dollars: their Birkin Himalaya in mini version, made of Nile crocodile skin dyed a delicate silver almost white.

The basic black is one of the first bags of this model that the Bronx diva acquired. Source. Vogue

Its size is sufficient for Jennifer Lopez Bring what you need to go to the gym or stroll through the market. You do not need more. Its price exceeds six figures and its origin is African. Although it is not the only one he has, since he has a whole collection of this model that he loves and has in different colors, this one is new, mini and very expensive.

She was seen going to the gym in tune with the handbag: Dressed in a white top and leggings and thus dressed, she reminded the snowy peaks of the Himalayas: the bag has pearl, gray, white details and along with the immaculate white outfit.

The green midi model from the same bag that shows off as a trend in silver. Source. Vogue

Although it is a stylish model, from MDZ Femme We regret its use, as fashion does not justify animal cruelty at all.