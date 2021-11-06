Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child

September has started full of announcements of new pregnancies. Kylie Jenner has been joined by Paula Willems, partner of Quim Gutiérrez, Olivia Munn, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld or Jennifer Lawrence. The actress has communicated Through his representative after the rumor spread through social networks for a few days and the signs of affection have not stopped reaching him.

Jennifer Lawrence married Cooke Maroney, a New York art gallery owner, in a private ceremony in late 2019 in Rhode Island. The couple had met through one of the actress’s best friends, Laura Simpson, who revealed that they decided to marry because of the affinity and trust that existed between them.

The actress She has always been very reluctant to talk about her private life and has tried to keep it in the background. However, some photos of Jennifer out for a walk this week around New York they made all the alarms go off when they saw her with a Zara floral print jumpsuit and that revealed an incipient belly.

This good news coincides with the release of the trailer for the new and long-awaited movie of the actress and starring alongside Leonardo Dicaprio. ‘Do not look up’ tells the story of two astronomers with little success in their careers who undertake a huge media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth. As a curiosity, the actress appears unrecognizable with a red wig with bangs short.

A funny satire that sounds strongly in the next Oscars and where we will also see Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans or the singer Ariana Grande.

At 31, Jennifer is one of the top rated actresses of her generation and the movie ‘Bad blood’ is also pending release, a biopic about Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who is being accused of fraud for promising her patients the ability to test for diseases like cancer and diabetes with just a few drops of blood.

From here, congratulations to the future mom.

