Jaden Smith wanted to legally emancipate at the age of 15: why?

The memories that Will Smith He has written and that they are about to see the light of day, they are going to give a lot of play, and especially in what has to do with their family relationships. If his marriage to Jada Smith has always been the focus of controversy, now the actor has said in his memoirs that Jaden Smith He wanted to legally emancipate himself from his wife and he at the age of 15.

It all happened after critics put Jaden Smith’s performance in the film After Earth in 2013 to broth. And the worst part was that Jaden took the hit. The fans and the press were absolutely vicious; They said and printed things about Jaden that I refuse to repeat“says Will.

“Jaden had faithfully done everything that I had commanded him to do, and I had trained him to endure the worst public assault he had ever experienced … we never discussed it, but I know. felt betrayed. He felt cheated and lost confidence in my leadership, “he continued.

“At 15, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart broke. In the end he decided not to, but it is horrible to feel that you have hurt your children“, Will assures. And so much because legally emancipation is not easy and does not have to be a dish of good taste for parents.

Although this passage in his book is not the most surprising. Will Smith has uncovered his most intimate secret: thought of killing his father, William Carol Smith Sr., to do justice to his mother, Caroline Bright,. The actor tells it in his memoir, ‘Will’, a copy that is presented as juicy just by seeing an excerpt like this, in which he remembers how his father, who died of cancer in 2016, He “terrorized” his entire family when he was little. His strict rules, on the one hand, and the violence he used against his mother on the other, made Will swear to himself that he would make him pay for everything one day …

“Everything I’ve done since,” he says in the book, “the awards, the accolades, the spotlights, the attention, the characters, and the laughs, there has always been an underlying string of apologies to my mother for my inaction that day. For failing him that day. For failing him and facing my father. For being a coward. What we know as ‘Will Smith’, the agent who charges aliens, the legendary movie superstar, is basically an invention, a character created with care, designed to protect me. To hide from the world. To hide the coward. “