Iztacalco neighbors request name change to GP Iztacalco CDMX

Neighbors demonstrated outside the Mexican GP headquarters, asking for something very peculiar

During the second day of activities of the Grand Prix of Mexico City There was a discreet demonstration on the part of some residents of the area, who ask to be recognized, since the facilities are in the Iztacalco Mayor’s Office.

The group of 30 people who stood outside gate 6 ask that the event recognize them and the race is renamed Iztacalco Grand Prix Mexico City.

Neighbors of the Iztacalco mayor’s office requesting a name change for the GP of Mexico City to GP Iztacalco Mexico City. ESPN

These people showed cards making said request and made it clear that they are not against the race, or the organization that has been carried out year after year since 2015, when Mexico returned to the calendar of the Formula 1.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

The police only accompanied the protesters, who were standing, but without shouting in protest.

The event of Formula 1 that lives for three days has had two names. First Grand Prix of Mexico and when it ceased to receive the support of the federal government, it was renamed Grand Prize of Mexico City.

In the same way, and within the same demonstration, some people asked for greater resources from their area and solve problems of potholes, security and public lighting.

This Saturday will take place the third free practice and the qualifying session in which the drivers set a time that places them in a box on the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

There will be 71 laps of the 4,304-kilometer circuit to complete a distance of 305,354 kilometers, on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in central Mexico.

Czech Pérez arrive at Autodromo de los Hermanos Rodríguez in the fourth position of the world championship of pilots. Your partner in Red bull, Max verstappen is leader with Lewis hamilton 12 points behind. RB and Mercedes They fight for the title of constructors.

After Mexican GP there will be four more races left in the F1 campaign.