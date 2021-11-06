It’s lovely! Xbox Series X Mini Cooler Shown In This Unboxing

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Xbox will not only close the year with great exclusive releases, it also prepares several surprises for its 20th anniversary. One of the most anticipated without a doubt is the mini-refrigerator inspired by the Xbox Series X, which will finally arrive at the end of the year in several regions.

The company has given us a few glimpses of the appliance thanks to images on its social networks, but there are still players who have doubts about its dimensions, its interior space and other elements of the collectible appeal.

Fortunately, someone already has the Xbox mini-refrigerator in their hands and decided to share an unboxing where everything that it will offer to the players is shown in greater depth.

This is what the Xbox mini-refrigerator looks like in its first unboxing

In case you don’t remember, the Xbox Mini Refrigerator pre-sale started in October and its debut is planned for December in some countries. Later, in 2022, it will reach more regions at the affordable price of $ 99.99 USD.

His first unboxing, by the YouTube channel ItsUkonic, gives us the first look at the appliance box, which boasts the iconic colors of the brand and various images of the collectible. There is also a QR code for users to register their mini-refrigerator warranty.

The article is accompanied by a fairly simple instruction booklet and the necessary protection to prevent damage while in transit. The unboxing reveals that it is indeed a 1: 1 replica of the Xbox Series X, except in size, since the mini-refrigerator is obviously larger than the console.

Also shown is its green interior with compartments to store snacks and its shelves to store up to 12 cans of your favorite beverage. You can also see its connection cable and its front USB port that will serve to charge all kinds of devices. We do not tell you more and we leave you the video below:

“With LEDs and a design that resembles Xbox Series X, the sleek matte black tower holds up to 12 cans and features 2 door shelves to keep your favorite snacks close at hand. The front also includes a USB port for charging devices and a DC adapter to go anywhere, ”its description reads.

