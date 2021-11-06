Is it accompanied? Kim Kardashian prepares for a big event

USA. – Kim kardashian is preparing to attend one of the most exclusive events of this end of the year, we talk about the wedding of Paris hilton. The celebration will take place on Thursday, November 11 at the mansion that belonged to Barron Hilton, grandfather of the socialite.

From the Page Six media, it was confirmed that Kardashian would not be carrying Pete davidson as your companion. Everything indicates that he decided to go on his own and enjoy the luxurious party together with several of his friends. Let’s remember that both businesswomen have known each other since they were very young and have many important people in common, which is why Kim does not need any more company.

One of the details that is still unknown is whether the sisters of Kim kardashian they have also been invited to the wedding. The one who is insured to attend is the matriarch, Kris jenner who recently celebrated her 66th birthday. For the Kardashian family, Paris’s wedding day will be quite complicated as they have another important event. Simon Huck, a family friend, will say yes the same day.

Anyway, Paris hilton You have everything ready for your big day, which you have been waiting for what seems like a long time. Is that the businesswoman wanted to marry Carter Reum long before, but the pandemic ended up truncating their plans. The couple has been very much in love on social networks and even organized a trip together for their bachelor parties.

Fans of both businesswomen are excited to see Kim kardashian and Hilton together in the wedding photos. Let’s remember that they were estranged for some time, but now they have returned to be the iconic duo that shone in the early 2000s.