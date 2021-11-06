IPN prepares face-to-face return of medical students to IMSS clinical fields

With the aim of resuming the professional medical training of students, the National School of Medicine and Homeopathy (ENMH), of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), announced the guidelines for returning to face-to-face activities in clinical fields at the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS), northern zone, corresponding to the school period 2022-2, (January-June),

The academic deputy director of the ENMH, Victorina Elizabeth Jiménez Sánchez, explained that within the guidelines that provide for a safe return to the practice of clinical fields, it is contemplated that face-to-face activities will adhere to the epidemiological green traffic light in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City and that the hospitals are not undergoing hospital reconversion due to Covid-19In addition, the maximum capacity will be 15 students, who will enter in teams of four members.

He added that the teaching will be taught in a hybrid way with the support of online theoretical classes and the practical activities carried out in the hospital will be staggered, rotating, voluntary, flexible. In addition, students with comorbidities must be controlled and be under medical surveillance; Additionally, all students must have their certificate of complete vaccination schedule and wear the mandatory personal protective equipment.

For his part, the director of the ENMH, Rodolfo Luna Reséndiz, indicated that face-to-face training in service is essential in professional training, particularly to define the correct attitudes for teamwork among doctors, residents, patients and relatives of the patients.

He added that the students of this academic unit are sufficiently qualified to participate in the National Health System, because just last year they achieved 57% efficiency in the National Examination for Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM).

In this regard, the academic secretary of the institution, David Jaramillo Vigueras, on behalf of the general director, Arturo Reyes Sandoval, praised the students because they have been precisely the ones who have pushed the authorities to achieve it and have shown great enthusiasm in the return safe to clinical fields.

On the occasion, Elizabeth López Rojas, coordinator of Planning and Institutional Liaison of the IMSS, northern zone, highlighted that the reactivation of activities will be in a hybrid way, since the conditions of the pandemic so propose, and recognized the effort they have made in together with the polytechnic authorities so that the students can return to clinical activities, since to learn medicine there is no better book than an examination and an interrogation in front of the patient.

On behalf of the students of the ENMH, Sergio Alejandro García Ramírez, an eighth-semester student of the Surgeon and Midwifery career, congratulated himself for being the first medical school to return in person to Campos Clínicos, as well as the first to have a staggered return to classes and reaffirmed the commitment of the student community to take advantage of this opportunity to complement with practice what was learned virtually.

jabf / rcr