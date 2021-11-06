Intrigue in the hospital

On September 5, 2016, in the auditorium of the University of Barcelona, ​​Dr. Amàlia Lafuente, Professor of Pharmacology at the Faculty of Medicine of the UB, read the solemn inaugural lecture of that new course.

Under the title “Medicine and literature, a common-law couple”, it reviewed the rich and extensive tradition of writers who have been doctors or have touched on medicine topics in their works, from Arthur Conan Doyle and Anton Chekhov to Pío Baroja, Mika Waltari, Maxence van der Mersch or Noah Gordon (this supplement published a condensed version of the lecture some time later).

Dr. Lafuente has been an activist for the cultural dissemination of her profession, and every year she directs, in the Els Juliols cycle of the UB, a seminar where medical practice is linked to television series – with the inevitable milestones of Emergencies, Grey’s Anatomy or House– , the cinema or the best seller.

From his work at the head of the Pharmacogenetics Group of the UB, he extracted a good part of the experiences that he would use in his first novel

Lafuente is also a novelist. From his work at the head of the Pharmacogenetics Group of the UB, he extracted a good part of the experiences that he would use in his first novel, Genetic code (Plaza & Janés / Proa, 2009). In 2013 he published the second, Risk therapy (with the same editors), focused on the aesthetic medicine business.

The third has just appeared, Secret professional (Column), which in my opinion not only marks a decisive step in her writing career but is also called to be a milestone in medical narrative, at the level of the works of Frank Slaughter, AJ Cronin or Robin Cook, all of them visions of the profession “from within” (as opposed to the excellent visions “from the outside” of an Ian McEwan or a Gómez Jurado). And with some echoes of the classic corrosive God’s House by Samuel Shem, quoted several times in its pages.

A prestigious Barcelona psychiatrist is murdered by isotonic drink poisoning during a popular race through the streets of the Raval. The episode sets off a plot where we witness power struggles within the imaginary –but not so much– Central University Hospital of Barcelona; to the complaints of irregularities and the greed of a specialized law firm; the exploitation of scholarship holders, the initiation experiences of MIR residents, their ambitions and disappointments; internal sentimental entanglements and the incidence of politics in hospital structures; to the social careerism of certain media “successful doctors”, to the grayness of the “nobody doctors” and to the questioning of the final authorship of certain texts that increase the curriculum.

The Dostoyevskian figure of Dr. Fidel Massot, trapped in his labor and ethical contradictions, is the axis in a cast of complex and finely drawn characters, such as his friend Agustí, with whom he observes mice in the stable; the midwife Isabella or the privileged and altruistic Tatiana. The murder of Dr. Pitart serves as MacGuffin in a lengthy 454-page narrative, but the weight of suspense is not the primary factor in it.

Secret professional captivated by these characters and by the description of the day-to-day hospital, with the succession of cases in a psychiatry department: schizophrenics, addicts and psychopaths, which the author records with meticulousness.

The technical explanations are hypnotizing for the layman: “On the electrocardiogram there was an aixecament of the ITS that explained a complete obstruction of the coronary artery by the anterior face”. Clozapine, lithium, haloperidol, or risperidone are familiar to us.

The cry of “we need beds” is recurrent. The author renews her interest in genetics, and her characters investigate whether aggressiveness is controllable from that perspective.

The final pages of acknowledgments reveal the meticulous research with which Amàlia Lafuente has documented herself. Also the strength of a vocation that considers it necessary to denounce the miseries of medical practice in order to extract the verification of its inalienable greatness.